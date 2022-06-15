Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are moving to Kevin Federline’s neighborhood

Britney Spears and her new husband are officially moving into her ex’s neighborhood. Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

Out with the old, in with the new! Instead of following up their wedding with an immediate honeymoon, newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted moving into their new home on Monday.

The couple officially tied the knot inside Britney’s Thousand Oaks home on Thursday, following their nine-month engagement.

Britney and Sam move into Kevin Federline’s neighborhood

As reported by TMZ, Britney’s white Mercedes Benz was seen parked in a new driveway of a mansion in Calabasas, California, earlier this week.

The 11,650 square foot home, which totaled the singer a cost of $11.8 million, was said to be located “pretty close” to where her ex-husband Kevin Federline currently lives. The two were married for a short amount of time in the early 2000s and finalized their divorce in 2007.

Kevin lives with his and Britney’s shared teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

A source revealed Kevin’s thoughts on her moving into his neighborhood. “Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his. As long as his peace and tranquility aren’t invaded as a result, more power to her,” they stated.

The property consists of 1.6 acres of land and is fully equipped with a massive kitchen, an in-home theater, and a luxury backyard pool.

Britney’s other ex crashed her wedding on Thursday

It was a week full of ex-husbands for the Toxic singer – as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Britney’s other ex-husband crashed her wedding to Sam last week.

Jason Allen Alexander, who Britney was married to for a brief time in 2004, trespassed into her home in an attempt to see Britney – all while going live on Instagram to document the ordeal. As he tried to convince the wedding’s security that he was invited to the wedding, the police were called, and Alexander was then restrained.

Britney’s attorney confirmed the situation with her ex had been handled and thanked the police for taking action quickly.

“Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work.” He added that they are looking to prosecute Jason “to the fullest extent of the law,” Mathew Rosengart said.

Alexander has been known to post about Britney on his Instagram account, especially regarding her conservatorship. He has even tagged both Britney Spears and her new husband Sam Asghari in his posts in an attempt to grab their attention.

Alexander is currently in jail on a $100,000 bail, and Britney has since been granted a 3-year restraining order against him.

Despite the wedding day debacle with Alexander, it seems as though Britney and Sam are headed into their exciting new chapter in life – which will start in their brand new Calabasas home.