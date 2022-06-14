Britney Spears granted 3-year restraining order against ex Jason Alexander, who is still in jail

Britney Spears was married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears has been granted a three-year restraining order against her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, after he trespassed into her home on her wedding day last week.

Jason and the pop legend, 40, got married in Las Vegas in 2004. However, they had the marriage annulled 55 hours later.

Britney Spears granted restraining order against ex-husband Jason Alexander

Currently in jail, Jason’s bail has been set at $100,000 and, according to TMZ, he’s been ordered to surrender any firearms he may possess. Along with the restraining order, Jason is not allowed to contact Britney in any way during the three years. He has also been given an additional felony stalking charge.

Last week, Jason, 40, went on Instagram Live and filmed himself trying to crash Britney, 40, and her now-husband Sam Ashgari’s, 28, wedding.

Although the wedding had not started yet, Jason was able to film outside Britney’s home, in corridors, and in the room where the ceremony was set to take place.

Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari got married in a beautiful ceremony her California home. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Speaking to security, Jason said in the video: “She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

In a statement, Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh said: “He was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security.”

Jason was arrested for four offences such as one count of misdemeanor trespassing, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari

Despite the interruption, it’s fair to say Britney and Sam still had the best day exchanging their vows.

The wedding was reportedly attended by around 60 people, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton.

Sharing photos on her Instagram page, Britney wrote: “It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!”

“I had a panic attack and then got it together… the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic!”

She continued: “The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible, both came!”

“I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful.”

This is Britney’s third marriage as in 2007 she married Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.