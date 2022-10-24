Brad Pitt looks happy at US Grand Prix as Angelina Jolie drama continues

Brad Pitt pictured at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Brad Pitt attended the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix over the weekend amid his brewing feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Angelina and Brad’s legal battle continues to have twists and turns as they battle in court over their winery business, child custody, and physical abuse allegations.

The 58-year-old actor appeared to enjoy his time at the racing track in Austin, Texas.

It was reported earlier this year that Pitt is collaborating with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski for a Formula One racing film acquired by Apple TV+.

Pitt was pictured smiling in a green long-sleeve button-up shirt that fitted his lean and toned physique.

The Academy-award-winning actor donned white pants for a stylish and vibrant look. Pitt still has a healthy head of hair and is accessorized with black aviator sunglasses and a gold ring on his finger.

Brad Pitt set to portray Formula 1 racing driver in the highly anticipated movie

Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski is posed to use similar “in-camera action” in his forthcoming Formula 1 movie with Brad Pitt.

Top Gun: Maverick grossed over $1.485 billion internationally and is the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kosinski told The Wrap that he would use camera effects to give viewers the thrill of the racing driver’s point of view at 200mph.

“Certainly seeing people react to an in-camera, authentically captured film like Top Gun makes us all feel good that our approach works and is appreciated by audiences,” Deadline reports.

He continued, “It’s almost funny to me to see people who are so enamored with real photography. Younger people almost haven’t seen a lot of it. They’re so used to CGI [computer-generated images] being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative.”

Kosinski added that he plans on taking on the challenge of the upcoming movie with real cars for the film.

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton is reportedly co-producing the movie.

Pitt is portraying the driver in the starring role who comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie with potential.

The latest Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt drama

Jolie recently filed a cross-complaint against Pitt earlier this month, revealing new allegations of abusive behavior by the actor on a private plane in 2016 that led her to file for divorce.

The court filing was also about their legal battle over a winery they once owned together.

As previously reported, attorneys for Jolie stated that negotiations to sell her share of the business to Pitt had broken down over his demand that she sign a nondisclosure agreement prohibited the actress from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s alleged abuse.

A divorce lawyer for Pitt, Anne Kiley, responded to the allegations denying that he was abusive and would not own up for things he did not do.