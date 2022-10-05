Angelina Jolie makes new abuse claims against Brad Pitt in court documents

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are pictured on the red carpet in happier times. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Angelina Jolie has made shocking new claims against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her and several of their kids.

In court documents, the actress accuses Pitt of choking one of their children and striking another one in the face during an alleged incident on a private plane in 2016.

It is also claimed that the Bullet Train star, “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” per court docs obtained by Page Six.

She details a physical altercation in which she allegedly tried to defend her children by grabbing Pitt from behind to stop him. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the documents claim.

It is alleged that their children “bravely” tried to protect each other and that, “they were all frightened, many were crying,” the doc says as they reportedly pleaded with him to stop.

Brad Pitt was not charged over the alleged incident after a previous investigation by the FBI and Los Angeles County’s Department of Child and Family Services.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s tumultuous split continues

A source close to the actor told Page Six that the latest court showdown was a “desperate” attempt by his ex-wife.

“Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something,” the source said, “This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here.”

The alleged plane dispute preceded their divorce, which Jolie filed just days after the incident.

The former couple, who married in 2014 after many years of dating, share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14.

In a statement PEOPLE, another source close to Pitt accused Jolie of trying to “rehash, revise and reimagine” the alleged private plane incident and called the claims “untrue.”

The outlet’s source reiterated that the actor was not charged over Jolie’s claims and, “she had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial, which resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are feuding over Chateau Miraval

The new court documents came as Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of lying about their “agreement” not to sell their former residence Chateau Miraval.

The Departed actor sued his ex-wife over the sale of their former family home, alleging that when they purchased the home in 2008 they agreed not to sell their respective interests in the property without the other’s consent.

However, Jolie said in a cross-complaint that the premise of his lawsuit is “false”, per the Los Angeles Times.

As previously reported, the 58-year-old said in a lawsuit that Jolie “sought to inflict harm” by selling her stake in the Chateau Miraval vineyard to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

In July, the Tomb Raider actress won a legal battle to subpoena documents from Pitt, his business manager, and his company, Mondo Bongo.