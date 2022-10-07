Brad Pitt reacts to Angelina Jolie’s abuse claims

Brad Pitt pictured at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brad Pitt has responded to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s renewed abuse claims over an alleged private plane incident in 2016.

Through his lawyer, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has released a statement calling the accusation a “personal attack” as the fallout of their tumultuous divorce deepens with another court battle.

The Tomb Raider actresses’ claims of abuse were more dramatic than initially believed, as the recent court filing details.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Jolie accused Pitt of attacking more than one of their six children and injuring her in the process when she tried to grab him away from them.

Pitt was previously cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation by the FBI and Los Angeles County’s Department of Child and Family Services.

The former couple is also in court over the Chateau Miraval vineyard and winery business, which they bought together after Pitt sued her for allegedly attempting to inflict harm by selling her share.

Brad Pitt’s lawyer accuses Angelina Jolie of refusing to own up to what she has done

In a scathing response to Jolie’s renewed abuse allegations, Pitt’s lawyer slammed the actress for launching what she described as a personal attack.

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Anne Kiley, an attorney for the 58-year-old actor said in a statement to Us Weekly, continuing:

“He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

In the court filing, Jolie made numerous allegations against the two-time Oscar winner, including accusing him of pouring alcohol on her and their children.

The actress alleged in the court filing that he also subjected them to other verbal and physical abuse during the long-haul flight and the incident prompted her decision to file for divorce.

Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt walked away from a deal to buy her share of Chateau Miraval

The 47-year-old actress further alleged that she offered her share of Château Miraval to Pitt after their split before she sold it to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler.

Pitt sued her, claiming that she made the sale out of spite and to inflict harm to his winery business.

However, in court documents, Jolie claims that Pitt would only agree to the sale if she signed a nondisclosure agreement “that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children,” US Weekly reports.

When she refused to sign the NDA, Jolie claims that he “walked away from the deal.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars tied the knot in 2014 after many years of dating before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

They share six children, two of whom are now adults: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.