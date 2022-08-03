Brad Pitt is not retiring — Here’s what Bullet Train actor said about his career

Brad Pitt took time out to clarify comments he previously made about the end of his career while at the premiere for Bullet Train. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

No need to panic, Brad Pitt fans. It seems as though the Hollywood superstar has no plans to retire anytime soon.

This news will come as a massive relief to the actor’s legions of fans after recent comments implied the Fight Club actor was about to pack it in.

He has now clarified those comments and wishes he never said them.

The drama all stemmed from Pitt’s now infamous GQ Magazine interview when he spoke about his career being on its last leg.

The 58-year-old told the interviewer, somewhat cryptically, “I consider myself on my last leg. This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that? I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way.”

However, Pitt has now clarified that he was speaking about his advancing years as opposed to his career. He meant he’s getting old, not that he’s planning to end his 35-year career.

Brad Pitt ended rumors about a possible retirement from acting

Pitt bemoaned his choice of words while chatting to Deadline on the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Bullet Train. When asked about talking “about sorta retiring recently,” Pitt laughed and exclaimed, “No, I mean…I really have to work on my phrasing.”

He further explained, “I just see it as like, there’s child to young adult, there’s young adult to middle-age. And then, you get over that hump of middle-age, and it’s kinda downhill from there. And I was just saying I’m over that hump.”

Pitt also said that he’s never been one to get bogged down in making big plans. He told them, “I’ve never been a five-year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way.”

Brad Pitt addresses “retirement” statement at the #BulletTrain premiere pic.twitter.com/VzWmqaHtBc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 2, 2022

Brad Pitt stars in new action comedy movie, Bullet Train

Pitt’s new movie Bullet Train is an action comedy set on a Japanese train, where he plays an assassin battling it out with a large group of weird and wonderful other assassins to keep hold of a mysterious briefcase.

Also starring in the movie are Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Joey King, and Aaron Taylor Johnson.

Bullet Train is scheduled to hit general release on August 5.