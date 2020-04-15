Brad Pitt got kissing lessons from Downton Abbey star

Brad Pitt is renowned for both his acting skills and attractive appearance. And then there’s Pitt’s dating resume, which includes two ex-wives (Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston) and girlfriends ranging from Gwyneth Paltrow to Christina Applegate.

But Brad, who won People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive award not just once but twice, apparently didn’t acquire all of his romantic skills easily.

A Downton Abbey star is kissing and telling about how she taught Pitt to kiss.

Downton Abbey stars discuss who ‘snogged Brad Pitt’

Downtown Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern starred with Brad in The Favor in 1994. The scenes in which Pitt and McGovern worked together helped to make Brad “the man he is,” claimed Elizabeth, according to the News-Herald.

The Downtown Abbey star’s claim to fame took place when McGovern joined some of her co-stars on the Kelly Clarkson talk show.

The actors and actresses participating in the discussion included Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and Allen Leech.

The country music singer/talk show host persuaded her guests to play a game called “Sip It or Spill It.” Kelly explained that “Sip It or Spill It” is modeled after the popular game, “Never Have I Ever.”

Clarkson told Elizabeth, Michelle, Hugh, and Allen that they had to sip tea and spill the information if they had done whatever activity was named in the question.

Bonneville was the one who asked the question involving Brad.

“Sip it and spill it if you’ve ever snogged Brad Pitt,” announced Hugh, a cup of tea in hand.

Kelly required a translation from British to American, asking whether “snogged means kissed.” She also watched Bonneville, asking if he was intending to take a drink and spill the details.

“Well, I’m just picking it [up],” said Hugh of his tea, which proved the perfect segue for one of his co-stars to confess.

Elizabeth McGovern confesses her role in teaching Brad Pitt to kiss

Elizabeth was the one who revealed that she takes responsibility for giving Brad kissing lessons.

“Somebody had to,” said the 58-year-old actress. “I did it as a paid job because we were on a set, acting.”

McGovern made it clear that she had no complaints about getting what Kelly Clarkson described as a “beautifully-paid job.”

The actress then elaborated on how she takes credit for teaching the father of six (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) kissing skills.

“But yes, he cut his teeth with me, I think,” said Elizabeth of teaching Pitt to kiss. “I made him the man that he is. He’s learned everything from me!”

Fans of McGovern and her co-stars on Downton Abbey can look forward to another movie.

Producer Gareth Neame revealed that they are all “totally committed to making a sequel if we can bring all the elements back. During the course of this year, we will have a script and we will try to assemble all the actors again, you know, as soon as we can.”