Brad Pitt all smiles arriving at Babylon screening in New York City

Actor Brad Pitt pictured at the Los Angeles premiere Of 20th Century Fox’s Ad Astra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Brad Pitt looks dapper and cheerful as he is pictured arriving at the Babylon screening in NYC.

The 1920s Hollywood-based movie stars Pitt along with Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Phoebe Tonkin.

The upcoming movie is directed by Damien Chazelle and it is an epic period comedy-drama slated for a December 23 release date for the Christmas holidays.

Pitt confirmed his involvement in the project in early 2020, and the film finished production in October last year.

The 58-year-old actor donned a dark suit and a white shirt for a clean-cut appearance. He is accessorized with a scarf, aviator sunglasses, a ring, and several bracelets.

Pitt is seen flashing a smile and waving at the camera as he heads into the theatre.

Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Brad Pitt heaps praise on Damien Chazelle ahead of new movie release

Following the screening of Babylon, Brad Pitt and some of his co-stars sat down for a Q&A about the film.

The Academy Award-winning actor described his first days on set and described being stunned that the set was ongoing for a week after he shot some scenes on the first four days.

Pitt went on to praise Chazelle’s directing, “I still marvel how much this man got in one shot,” the actor said, continuing:

“I’ve never quite seen it. I’ve been really fortunate to work with some of the great filmmakers, and I already consider Damien Chazelle one of the greats,” the actor said, per The Playlist.

The actor was also impressed by the screenplay describing it as, “something spectacular” and a, “very visceral read.”

“None of us really matter in it,” Pitt said of his character and the others in the movie continuing, “But we’re all a piece, a little piece of this art of storytelling, and I feel pretty damn honored.”

Who is Brad Pitt’s rumored girlfriend, Ines de Ramon?

After Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski’s dating rumors died down, the actor has been linked to Ines de Ramon — a vice president at a jewelry company.

De Ramon recently separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, in September after reportedly living apart for several months.

People magazine released a photo of Pitt with Ramon at a Bono concert with Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber.

Pitt is twice divorced; his first marriage to Jennifer Aniston lasted five years, ending in 2005, then to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019, with the former couple currently embroiled in a bitter court battle.

The actor has not confirmed whether he is in a relationship and has remained silent on speculation about his private life.