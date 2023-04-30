Bonnie Raitt postpones tour due to ‘medical situation’ requiring surgery

A medical situation has caused Bonnie Raitt to postpone her tour.

The team for the renowned singer-songwriter recently announced the news in a lengthy post on her Instagram.

The post featured a photo of the singer, and an in-depth caption, detailing how the guitar virtuoso’s tour would be affected.

The I Can’t Make You Love Me singer canceled an appearance at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend next month. Additionally, she postponed performances in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh.

The singer‘s team cited a “medical situation” necessitating surgery as the reason for the postponements and cancelation.

The specifics of Raitt’s condition were not disclosed, but the caption said she needed to postpone tour dates to facilitate healing.

Bonnie Raitt postpones tour, requires surgery

Bonnie Raitt’s statement provided information about the shows impacted by the medical situation.

The caption began, “Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks.”

Next, the statement expressed apologies to those impacted by the postponement and cancelation.

The statement continued, “We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It’s always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen.”

The caption provided a direction for fans to hold their tickets, which would be valid when the shows were rescheduled.

Raitt is set to resume her tour in Dublin, Ireland, on June 1.

As the caption revealed, the performer is in “great hands,” adding hopeful energy to the announcement.

The message concluded with a request for privacy from the singer at this time.

Then, the caption informed ticketholders from the five affected events about how to proceed in lieu of the recent developments.

Raitt’s return to the stage inspired excitement, and understandably so. The singer’s musical prowess and soulful voice have garnered critical acclaim, including a Grammy and a devoted fan base. Her distinctive slide guitar playing, heartfelt lyrics, and hits like Something to Talk About have made her a celebrated figure in blues and rock.

Bonnie Raitt wins 2023 Grammy for Song of the Year

Just two months ago, Raitt received the ultimate honors when she won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Raitt’s genre was a long shot for Song of the Year because of the genre and the other nominees.

She received her award from Dr. Jill Biden and was understandably stunned when her award took top honors.

Raitt had stiff competition in the category, with Adele’s Easy on Me, Lizzo’s About Damn Time, Taylor Swift’s All Too Well (10 Minute Version), Harry Styles’ As It Was, and Beyonce’s Break My Soul, as contenders.