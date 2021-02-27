Bobby Shmurda says he spoke to Nipsey Hussle a month before he was killed

Bobby Shmurda talked with Nipsey Hussle a month before he was fatally shot. Pic credit: @Bobby Shmurda/YouTube

Rapper Bobby Shmurda revealed in an interview that he had conversations with Nipsey Hussle shortly before the rapper was shot and killed.

Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, shared the information in an interview with GQ after he was released from prison on Tuesday (February 24).

The Shmoney Dancer revealed that he had multiple conversations with Hussle (Ermias Joseph Asghedom) while he was in prison. He said that his last conversation with Hussle took place only weeks before the rapper was gunned down outside his clothing store in Los Angeles.

Hussle was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of L.A.

Shmurda shared that he and Hussle talked about what they would do together when he got out of prison. He said they talked about business investments, including real estate.

“His mind was different. He was saying all the things we were going to do when I got out,” Shmurda said.

Shmurda also talked about his life in prison

Shmurda also opened up about his life in prison, including the time he spent in solitary confinement. He revealed that he read books about finance and real estate while he was in solitary confinement.

Shmurda revealed in the interview with GQ Magazine that while he intended to return to creating music, he was also interested in other investments, including real estate.

Shmurda got a lot of support from Migos’ Quavo

Shmurda also revealed that he received a lot of support from fellow rapper Quavo, especially during the time he was in solitary confinement.

Quavo and other rappers took a private jet to pick up Shmurda on the day he was released from the Clinton Correctional Prison in New York.

Bobby Shmurda was sentenced in 2016

Bobby Shmurda was arrested along with several other members of the GS9 hip-hop collective in December 2014. He was arrested on charges of conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and gun possession.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 but his it was reduced to five years due to the time he spent awaiting trial, according to Monsters and Critics.

The authorities granted Shmurda conditional release from prison on Tuesday. He will remain under community supervision until February 2026 when his sentence ends.

Shmurda’s release from prison comes after his fellow GS9 member, Rowdy Rebel (Chad Marshall), was released on parole in December 2020.

Rowdy Rebel was released on parole in December after Shmurda was denied parole in September due, reportedly, to multiple prison regulation violations.