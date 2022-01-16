Bob Saget’s family history revelation alludes to his cause of death

Bob Saget wrote about his family’s medical history in his book. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bob Saget previously wrote about his family’s medical history, which may allude to his cause of death.

On January 9, 2022, the legendary comedian died after performing a 2-hour stand-up comedy set.

His death was met with an outpouring of grief from A-list celebrities and millions of fans.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, it is believed Saget did not take any substances when he passed away at age 65.

“At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” a medical examiner stated. Furthermore, it may take up to three months to determine his cause and manner of death.

Bob Saget wrote about his family’s medical history in book

In 2014, Saget published his first memoir, Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian.

In the memoir, Saget revealed that three of his uncles died from heart attacks between the ages of 37 and 47, according to TMZ.

He lost an uncle to heart failure at age 40 and another who suffered a double heart attack.

The late comedian’s Uncle Sammy reportedly had a fatal heart attack at age 37 while playing tennis.

Saget also revealed in the book his father, Benjamin, had a massive heart attack and a second one when he was a kid.

TMZ writes that the Full House star likely died from a heart attack or stroke, noting that an official determination on his cause of death is yet to be established.

Bob’s wife Kelly Rizzo breaks silence following the star’s funeral

Bob Saget was laid to rest on Friday in Los Angeles in a star-studded funeral.

Among those who showed up include: Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chapelle, John Mayer, and Ted Serandos.

Following the beloved comedian’s funeral, his wife Kelly Rizzo broke her silence, paying tribute to her late husband on Instagram.

“My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH,” she wrote in he lengthy statement, continuing:

“I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Rizzo thanked those who showed love and paid tribute to America’s dad calling the late comedian “special” and “a force.”

She also wrote about his ambitions and how she plans to continue his legacy. In the Instagram tribute, Bob’s wife said the late comedian at a particular interest in the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Bob Saget is survived by his wife and three daughters.