Bob Saget’s death scene photos have been released

Investigators have released photos of the Orlando hotel room where comedian Bob Saget was found dead on January 9.

A judge recently granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remains sealed to protect his privacy.

While there has been some speculation regarding the Full House star’s manner of death, a report by a medical examiner following an autopsy said Saget’s death was accidental head trauma.

In a follow-up statement on February 10, the examiner said the actor died as a “result of blunt head trauma,” and his injuries were likely caused by “an unwitnessed fall.”

Photos of Bob Saget’s death scene

Numerous photos of the Florida hotel room where Bob Saget’s body was discovered in January show details of the luxurious suite where investigators say he suffered a fatal blow to the head.

According to TMZ, the padded headboard in the photo above is where authorities believe the 65-year-old comedian hit his head.

While padded, the headboard reportedly had a hard surface, and Bob’s lack of external bleeding when he was found helped investigators come to this conclusion.

However, what led to the late comedian hitting his head is unclear.

Per ABC, an incident report earlier this month said Saget hit his head on “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor, but the padded headboard also fits the description.

A hotel security officer found the late comedic talent on his hotel bed at the Ritz after he had failed to check out, and his family requested a well-being check.

Kelly Rizzo pays tribute to Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s widow released a video on Instagram earlier this month, thanking those who have offered her support.

In addition, she paid tribute to Bob Saget’s legacy following the outpouring of grief after the comedic legend’s untimely death.

“Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob. He thought he was pretty well-liked, I don’t think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that.”

In an emotional interview, she also spoke to Today about the bond the pair shared. She referred to her husband of four years as “the best man I’ve ever known in my life.”

Bob Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo by his three daughters: Lara, Jennifer, and Aubry.