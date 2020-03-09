Blue Ivy starstruck by LeBron James at Lakers basketball game with dad Jay-Z

Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game at Staples Center on Sunday, March 8.

Blue Ivy and her dad, Jay-Z, watched the game from courtside. After the game, they met LeBron, and despite being the daughter of two famous pop icons, Blue Ivy appeared starstruck by the towering Los Angeles Lakers player.

LeBron James went to greet Blue Ivy and Jay-Z after the game

Eight-year-old Blue Ivy enjoyed the game sitting next to her father, who leaned in occasionally to talk to her.

Blue Ivy was spotting long braids last night and casually dressed in a denim jacket with “Blue Is My Name” emblazoned on the back. She also wore black leggings, a pair of trendy Fendi boots, and held a bright blue wallet.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the game, 112-103. After the game, LeBron James went over to say hello to Blue Ivy and Jay-Z.

The Lakers star hugged, shook hands, and exchanged greetings with Jay-Z, 50, who was casually dressed in a sweatshirt and black pants. He wore a Rhude cap and a chain around his neck.

Blue Ivy was starstruck

After greeting Jay-Z, LeBron turned his attention to Blue Ivy, who recognized the NBA star as he approached them.

The video shows Blue Ivy smiling broadly, as LeBron approached. She seemed a little bashful and starstruck. She stood behind Jay-Z while the rapper and producer greeted LeBron.

LeBron then shook hands with Blue Ivy and patted her on both shoulders.

LeBron greets Jay Z & Blue Ivy following the @Lakers win! pic.twitter.com/6I2NGIoWL5 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020

Blue Ivy aksed LeBron for an autographed ball

The video below shows more of the encounter from a different POV.

LeBron and Blue Ivy chat after the initial greetings. It’s difficult to make out much of what they were saying, but Blue Ivy is clearly a fan of the Los Angles Lakers star.

LeBron, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after the Lakers’ win 🤝 pic.twitter.com/g58Bw9xJ7U — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

She had a request for LeBron and asked her father to deliver the message for her. Jay-Z said she would have to tell him herself.

Blue Ivy then turned to LeBron and shyly asked him for an autographed ball, as per E! News.

“You want a ball from me? Okay, I got you! I got you!” LeBron can be heard saying, according to Hollywood Life. He then promised Blue Ivy that she would have the ball by after school on Monday.

Blue Ivy recently received an NAACP award

Blue Ivy recently received her first major award, an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo or Group for her contribution to the song Brown Skin Girl from the Lion King: The Gift album, alongside her mom Beyonce, Wizkid, and Saint Jhn.

The album is the official musical accompaniment for the live-action remake of the Disney classic The Lion King, released last year.