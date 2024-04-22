Blake Shelton hints at possible return to The Voice, says he felt like Pat Sajak while hosting

Blake Shelton may have retired his red chair on The Voice, but nearly a year later, he’s teasing a comeback – just not in the way you probably think.

After 23 seasons on the hit singing competition, Blake decided to focus on other aspects of his life instead, like being a stepdad to his wife Gwen Stefani’s three sons and going on tour.

But now that the dust has settled a bit, the 47-year-old country superstar has brought up a possible return to The Voice.

In a recent interview with Extra TV, the Hillbilly Bone crooner opened up about coming back to his big red chair, but not in the same capacity as The Voice viewers came to know him for 23 seasons.

“I don’t plan on ever, like, working at The Voice again,” Blake began.

“I can’t say I wouldn’t come by for, like, a surprise appearance,” he continued.

The 6’ 5” country music star also noted that being on The Voice was the “most important” chapter of his career.

Blake Shelton says The Voice changed his life

“I mean, that show is the greatest and most important thing that I’ve ever been a part of in my career. It changed my life, and I’ll always be grateful for that,” Blake shared.

And even though Blake is no longer part of The Voice, he still watches occasionally – especially when his wife, Gwen, is on the show.

“I do watch it a little bit, especially when Gwen’s on there. She’s still in and out, and she’s so good at it. She loves the show,” he continued.

Gwen loves the show so much that she often asks Blake how he could have stepped away from such a fun job.

The Voice alum compares himself to Wheel of Fortune legend Pat Sajak

While chatting, Blake mentioned another long-standing, high-profile show host he empathizes with: Pat Sajak.

Blake explained that working 23 seasons without missing one, he can relate to longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak.

“I know what you feel like, Pat Sajak, because that’s kinda how I felt being on The Voice. If you’re on back-to-back seasons, there’s really no time for any other thing,” Blake admitted.

Blake confessed that he could have opted to stay on The Voice, but his family and private life would have suffered.

For Blake, his gig on The Voice was that certain “something that’s gotta give,” so he decided to hang up his hat for now.