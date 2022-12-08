Blake Shelton opens up about quitting The Voice as he gushes over Gwen Stefani’s sons

Blake Shelton on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The Voice coach and country music singer, Blake Shelton, is taking a step back after 12 years on the show to focus on being a family man.

Shelton married pop singer Gwen Stefani in 2021 and is the stepfather to her three sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, with her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

In an interview with People, Shelton spoke about why he needs to spend more time in Oklahoma with his new family. “It’s a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it’s the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you,” said Shelton.

He went on to express regret for not having more time the way his schedule is going and how he doesn’t want to miss anything about family life in the future.

Shelton has a successful career and now wants to be successful at home, too. He said family is what he wants to invest in now. He says he has money, but money can’t buy back time.

Shelton and Stefani married after dating for several years and moved to a farm in Oklahoma where they grow flowers from seed. He joked about having spent the most money since their marriage on gardening.

Blake Shelton still has time for fans

Blake Shelton has one more season on The Voice in the Spring of 2023. He will also be going on tour next year with country artist Carly Pearce and has a new competition show, Barmaggedon, with long-term friend and The Voice host Carson Daly.

Team Blake sends three artists to the Season 22 finale

Even though time is running out for Shelton on The Voice, he is still taking the competition seriously. Three of the five finalists in Season 22 of The Voice are from Team Blake.

The Voice top five finalists are Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake), Bodie (Team Blake), Brayden Lape (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camila), and Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend). Unfortunately, Shelton’s wife and The Voice co-star, Gwen Stefani, lost out on her chance to coach her artist, Justin Aaron, in the finale next week.

Work and life balance is something everyone struggles with these days, but it sounds like Blake Shelton is doing his best for his family and fans.

Tune in to The Voice Season 22 finale next Monday to see who is crowned The Voice.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.