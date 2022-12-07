The Voice: Who will compete in the Season 22 finale?

Morgan Myles competes for a spot in The Voice Season 22 semi-final. Pic credit: NBC

Last night’s semi-finals show was dedicated to Whitney Houston with the contestants performing duets to her classic songs.

The top eight performers competed to be among the final five to go to next week’s finale. Four contestants were saved, and four performed in a last-chance wildcard round for the last, Instant Save spot to move on to the final show.

The Voice coach, Blake Shelton, opened the show by performing his new single, Nobody. Afterward, the host, Carson Daly, called the eight finalists to the stage to kick off the results and the top four performers automatically went on to the finale show.

The first artist saved and going on to the finale is Bryce Leatherwood! Bryce performed If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away in Monday night’s semi-final performance.

Before the other three contestants were called, coach, John Legend, performed his song, Nervous, from his new album LEGEND. A fitting title for how everyone was feeling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The seven remaining finalists awaited their fate while Carson asked Morgan Myles what she would take away from the experience. She expressed gratitude for the whole experience of being on the show, and the kindness and help of her coach, Camila Cabello.

Carson then asked Parijita Bastola what she would say to her family at that moment. Parijita said to her parents she was glad they came to America and were so supportive of her dream.

Then the second and third finalists were announced to be Team Camila’s, Morgan Myles, and Team Blake’s, Bodie. This was Blake’s second artist to go to the finale. If Brayden Lape is chosen, all of Coach Blake’s team will go on to the Season 22 finale show.

Who was the fourth The Voice contestant saved by America’s votes?

Carson asked Kim Cruse what she would say to the people at home that lack confidence. She said to just go for it. If she didn’t have faith in herself she wouldn’t be on stage right now.

Carson then asked Justin Aaron what his semi-finals song meant to him. Justin said it was his wife’s favorite song, but he also felt we need to stand up and help the people “going through it.”

Then the fourth finalist was announced; Brayden Lape, which means all of Coach Blake’s team will compete in the finale.

The final four contestants performed for a last-chance instant save

The first performer in the last chance round was Parijita Bastola singing Adele’s hit, Make You Feel My Love.

Team Legend’s Kim Cruse sang, All By Myself for her last chance performance– hitting all the notes and runs with ease. Coach Legend called her incredible, powerful, and moving. He even said Kim was one of the greatest singers he has ever worked with.

Justin Aaron performed the gospel song, Made A Way by Travis Greene in the last chance round. His coach, Gwen said she stayed up all night praying for Justin. She said he was one of the kindest people she’s ever met.

Omar Jose Cardona performed a spirited rendition of, You and I by Lady Gaga for his last chance song. Coach Legend said he was stunned Cardona (and the others) were in the wildcards singing for the last chance to move on to the finale.

The final four in the wild card took to the stage to discover their fate, and America instantly saved Omar Jose Cardona, making him the last finalist going to next week’s season finale show.

Tune in next week to see who will be crowned The Voice.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.