Blac Chyna shows off more natural look after dissolving fillers and she can’t stop smiling

Angela White, better known as Blac Chyna, showed her natural look as she was recently pictured at the Lakers playoff game.

The former reality TV star began a transformation in March 2023 after getting baptized last year as part of her conversion to Christianity.

The 34-year-old smiled as she stepped out wearing a grey halter crop top and matching leggings.

The Rob & Chyna star accessorized the look with large diamond-studded gold hoop earrings and a shiny belly chain. She also was seen with what appears to be a gold briefcase in the photo.

For glam, Chyna had rose blush on her cheeks and nude, glossy lipstick.

As part of her makeover, the socialite announced that she removed fillers from her cheeks last month.

Blac Chyna stuns for a night out in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID.

Blac Chyna removed her ‘Demonology’ tattoo

Last month, Chyna removed her tattoo of Baphomet in light of her newfound Christian faith.

In an Instagram post, she shared a video documenting the removal of the tattoo at a Los Angeles tattoo removal office called Clear Out Ink.

In the caption, the model wrote: “Thank you God, for saving me. 🙏🏽 Removing this Baphomet tattoo. I’m sending all this energy back to the owner.”

She also added that some of the aliases of the tattoo include “Satan” and “The Devil.”

After a conversation about the tattoo and aftercare with the professional, Blac Chyna showed a glimpse of the tattoo removal.

Chyna explained that the Baphomet is a symbol that originates in “demonology” with the goal to “create and spread chaos” and to “abuse and torment his victims.”

She added that the tattoo is a goat-headed demon spirit with skills in black magic and corruption.

The socialite also documented the removal of her fillers and her baptism in 2022.

Blac Chyna revealed what she told her children about her transformation

In a new interview on Tamron Hall, the 34-year-old opened up about her transformation and what she told her children.

Chyna has two children, King, 10, and Dream, 6, — whom she shares with exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian, respectively.

She said that she hadn’t told them about her changes and prefers to lead by example.

“You know, I haven’t really told them anything. I just lead by example. Like if I’m working out, they work out with me. I ask them to come to church with me,” White said, continuing:

“They’re like, ‘How far is it?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh God.’ Because it’s actually really far. I drive an hour and five minutes to my church and an hour and thirty minutes back every Sunday.”

In the interview, the model said that her surgeries and tattoos were down to being young and insecure.

Chyna also said she felt pressure to change her body while working as an exotic dancer from 18 to 24.