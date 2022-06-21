Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle revenge porn case at the last minute

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settled the revenge porn case just before going to trial. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Blac Chyna has been seeking legal recourse against Rob Kardashian and his family, and it looks like she and her ex have come to an agreement that works for both parties, but not until it was almost too late.

Chyna and Rob have been in a battle regarding the nude pictures he posted of Chyna back in 2017. Rob did his best to try to block the revenge porn suit as he claimed that Chyna backed out of a deal that would have settled the case, but the judge rejected his claim to move forward with the lawsuit.

It seemed that Chyna wanted to prove her case in front of the courtroom for a long time, but the star settled with her ex at the very last minute possible.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle revenge porn case right before a jury trial

Page Six reports that while possible jurors were lined up outside the courthouse, Chyna and Rob came to a settlement, and the jurors were sent home.

A clerk for the Los Angeles Superior Court said that the two came to a settlement, though the terms of the agreement are not known.

It hasn’t been long since a judge denied Rob’s attempt at enforcing the previous claim, so there is a possibility that a second settlement offer was made.

Previously, Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani said, “Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law.”

Though Chyna and her lawyer initially seemed ready and almost eager to take Rob to court, things have apparently changed and led to Chyna changing her mind.

At this time, neither Rob nor Chyna has released a statement regarding the settlement.

Blac Chyna lost defamation case against Kardashian family last month

Last month, Chyna lost her defamation suit against Rob and his family.

She initially filed suit in 2017 for $100 million with claims that the family sabotaged her and her reality show and alleged that Rob was physically abusive.

After the two-week-long trial, the jury members voted in favor of the Kardashian-Jenner family. However, Chyna said she would appeal the decision and is not paying the family the $391,000 owed to cover the cost of the failed suit.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.