Billy Bob Thornton’s son thinks Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are copying dad’s romance with Angelina Jolie

When it comes to the recent proposal and relationship involving celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, actor Billy Bob Thornton’s son thinks his dad originated one unique concept they used.

The couple’s engagement announcement made headlines over a week ago, bringing plenty of congratulations. It also drew some reactions from people wondering about something Fox specifically mentioned at the end of a social media post to share the news.

That involved the use of her and Kelly’s blood, something that wasn’t a first for the couple. However, Billy Bob Thornton previously did something similar when married to actress Angelina Jolie.

Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry calls Megan Fox and MGK ‘copycats’

Harry James Thornton, 27, is the son of Billy Bob Thornton and ex-wife Pietra Dawn Cherniak. He’s also one of the stars of E! ‘s upcoming reality TV show, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, where celebrity children will be roughing it at a Colorado Ranch.

During a recent interview with Page Six, he referred to Megan Fox and MGK as “copycats” when asked to comment about MGK wearing a vial of Fox’s blood around his neck.

In February 2021, Machine Gun Kelly shared an Instagram post with photos of him and Fox (below) and the caption “I wear your blood around my neck,” complete with a knife and drop of blood emojis.

Kelly released a song called Bloody Valentine in May 2020 from his album Tickets to My Downfall, with the music video starring Megan Fox.

“Ah, they’re copycats!” James Thornton told Page Six, with a laugh, when asked about MGK wearing a vial of Megan Fox’s blood.

Thornton was referring to them copying his dad and stepmom Angelina Jolie, who made headlines with a similar situation. The couple had an eccentric marriage in the early 2000s, which, based on reports, included wearing vials of each other’s blood around their necks.

However, Billy Bob cleared up the misconception in an Esquire article, currently archived online, where he refers to himself as a “blood-sucking vampire.”

“And Angie [Jolie] and I had this notorious ‘blood vial.’ Leave it to the press to call it a vial. It was a little clear locket that big around, and we poked our fingers and put a drop of blood on it. We’ve been vampires ever since,” Billy Bob Thornton said then.

Angelina Jolie was Billy Bob’s fourth wife, following marriages of about two years each to Melissa Lee Gatlin, Toni Lawrence, Cynda Williams, and a four-year marriage to Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak in 1993.

Harry Thornton still appreciates his dad’s trendsetting

While giving his thoughts about his father’s former marriage, Harry James Thornton also brought up how he saw things differently as a kid, mentioning at first he thought it was just a necklace.

“Now … I think it’s gross to have someone’s DNA wrapped around your neck all day. It’s definitely interesting,” he shared.

However, when talking about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox choosing to do something similar, Harry brought up his dad as a trendsetter.

“He’s set trends,” Harry told Page Six about his father, adding, “I think that’s awesome. I can appreciate that.”

Earlier this month, Megan Fox’s engagement announcement spotlighted MGK’s unique proposal to her. They took things a step beyond wearing vials or lockets of blood. According to her words, they drank each other’s blood to help make things official.

The actors originally married in 2000, but things ended in divorce in 2003. After dating her for over a decade, Billy Bob married his fifth wife, Connie Angland, in 2014, and they’ve remained married since then.

That makes a strong case for Megan Fox and MGK to copy whatever Billy Bob is doing in his current marriage to ensure theirs will last many years after they tie the knot!