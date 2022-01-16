Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make first red carpet appearance since engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed together for a selfie in April 2021. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Days after announcing their engagement, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out in style for their first red carpet appearance since they broke the news.

The duo attended the F/W23 Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show in Milan, which MGK was a featured part of this past Saturday.

Their appearance brought several images of the Transformers star and Born with Horns artist as they graced the red carpet. Additionally, video footage of MGK in one of his three suits for the event popped up.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet appearance

The fall ’23 Dolce & Gabbana runway show on Saturday, January 15, featured celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looking quite stylish.

A photo of Megan Fox from the event features her in a black edgy lace tank top with several buttons down the middle and a visible black bra. The actress also wears leather pants that are laced up the legs.

To accessorize her look, she’s wearing a glimmering silver choker and sparkling silver belt while carrying a matching D&G handbag. Fox completed her look by wearing black pointed-toe pumps.

Fox appears with her brand new fiance, Colson Baker, best known as Machine Gun Kelly, in another photo. For his look, MGK wore a unique black suit with eyelets, grommets, crystals, and other small items all over it.

Additionally, he wore matching gloves and several rings hanging from his ears and lips. For footwear, he had on shiny zipped-up Chelsea boots.

MGK opened Dolce & Gabbana event

Megan Fox’s husband-to-be was there as part of the show, as he showed off several suits during the event and also performed at the opening.

Dolce & Gabbana shared a video clip of MGK as he walked the runway for the show’s open. In this instance, the 31-year-old MGK wore a white suit with spiky studs adorning his suit jacket’s arms and shoulders.

Underneath the jacket was a white turtleneck. A bracelet, earrings, lip jewelry, choker with DG logo, and rhinestone pendants were among MGK’s accessories. He finished off that look with white patent leather pointed shoes.

MGK also performed live after he did his opening walk. When he returned to perform, he was wearing a multi-colored sequined suit. According to Vogue, the singer “brought the house down” with his performance of My Ex’s Best Friend. The song, featuring vocals by Blackbear, was on MGK’s 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall and reached No. 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In addition to those two outfits, he also wore the black ensemble featured in the photos above, showing off several unique looks.

Megan Fox and MGK’s recent appearance at Dolce & Gabbana’s event arrived three days after Fox announced that they had become engaged. The duo has dated since 2020, first going public with their relationship that June. They debuted as a couple soon after at the American Music Awards.