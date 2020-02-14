Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die is an emotive farewell to Daniel Craig as James Bond

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Billie Eilish dropped her emotional theme song for No Time To Die on Thursday, and it seems to be a very fitting tribute to Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond.

Eilish’s raw, soulful, almost mournful singing seems to epitomize the dark, gritty atmosphere of the Daniel Craig era. The song oozes themes of love and betrayal, pain and sorrow, all stuff that we associate with Craig’s moody secret service agent.

A fitting goodbye to Daniel Craig

This is a piano-driven torch song of lost love with a soft intro; an edgy beat kicks in about halfway through, and the percussion ramps up until finally giving way to a hushed coda. Veteran composer Hans Zimmer lent a hand on the orchestration.

At 18-years-old, Eilish is the youngest performer of a Bond song so far.

However, if anyone doubted she was up to the job, then they have been proven wrong by the singer who wasn’t even born when late-era Bond, Pierce Brosnan, was protecting England’s interests.

Already touted as one of the best 007 songs of the last 30 years, some predict it could be a contender for an Oscar for Best Orignal Song.

The song’s predecessors, Sam Smith’s Writings on the Wall from Spectre and Adele’s eponymous Skyfall, both won the accolade.

Fans on Twitter were quick to register their appreciation.

Mesmerising song by Billie Eilish. Her vocals are at their most stunning and the song already gives me Bond feels. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/y7Wc7W1ADz — Gemma (@thatgemmah) February 14, 2020

When Billie Eilish did that high note in #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/071xqcTOBt — لايلو لايلو (@aykhara14) February 14, 2020

Eilish said in a statement, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote and produced the song, added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives.”

He continued: “There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Billie Eilish is cleaning up

Billie is riding high at the moment and seems to have the world at her feet, having cleaned up at last month’s Grammy Awards, where she won in five categories after receiving six nominations.

Not only that, but she also performed Yesterday for the always controversial In Memoriam segment of this year’s Oscar ceremony.

No Time To Die will be the fifth installment with Daniel Craig as 007, Cary Fukunaga directs the movie with a contribution to the script from Fleabag’s Golden Globe winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The movie sees Bond coaxed out of retirement by CIA chum Felix Leiter to help in the search for a missing scientist.

Rami Malek plays the baddie in this one, and his performance is rumored to be a nod to the original Bond baddie Dr. No, although the cast is remaining tight-lipped about the characters.

No Time To Die starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek opens in theaters on April 10.