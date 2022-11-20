Billie Eilish’s brother weighs in on her relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Singer Finneas O’Connell pictured at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas has opened up about his sister’s new relationship with rock musician Jesse Rutherford.

Eilish has been linked to The Neighbourhood singer since October after the pair were spotted at the Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

They soon went Instagram official and had their first red carpet-event together.

Billie and Jesse’s relationship was slammed on social media due to the more than a decade age gap between the pair and because the 31-year-old has known her since she was at least 15 years old.

Finneas, who is also Billie’s songwriting partner, has expressed support for his little sister.

“Listen, as long as she’s happy,” he told E! News at a GQ event for its Men of the Year November issue, adding, “I’m happy.”

Finneas appears to have a relationship with Rutherford as he shared a picture of the pair with a group of friends on his Instagram when the dating rumors began to surface.

Billie Eilish sizzles in the campaign for her new perfume

The pop star went all out for the new campaign for her fragrance, Eilish No.2.

The theme for the campaign is dark and the 20-year-old gets wet for the photoshoot.

For her debut fragrance, Billie was dripping in gold but decided to switch things up for the new launch.

The Grammy-winning songstress poses in a dark room, dressed in looks including a sheer, loosely knit dress for an all-black ensemble.

She shared the photos with her Instagram followers and teased the release date in the caption.

“👀👀guess WHAAAAAAAAAT!!!!?!!?! Eilish No. 2 will be available tomorrow at 9am PT in the US!!!!!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳 on billieeilishfragrances.com !!!!!!!!!! i couldn’t be happier with every piece of this. i’m beyond excited for you to have it.”

Eilish shared another photo, holding the perfume bottle while giving a shoutout to the photographer, Glen Luchford in the caption.

Following the release, Billie shared a campaign video in which she poses in front of a waterfall.

The superstar singer also shared some candid BTS footage from the campaign ad.

“some little bts from the summer shooting eilish 2222222222 😋 watch me eat shit in the first 1 got all types of scraped up,” she wrote in the caption.

Billie Eilish is wrapped in a Gucci blanket for red carpet debut with her boyfriend

Billie looks happier than ever as she flashes a smile with Jesse on the red carpet for the LACMA Art + Film Gala earlier this month.

The photo garnered over 7.3 million likes. Therefore, despite the criticism on social media, her fans are glad to see she appears happy.