Billie Eilish stuns in a black bikini with a message to her fans

Billie Eilish shared a video of herself relaxing in a swimming pool in a string bikini.

The 20-year-old pop sensation concluded her Happier Than Ever tour last month and has reportedly earned about $53 million in the past year.

She is taking a well-earned break after performing 77 shows across America, Europe, Asia, and locations in Oceania.

The singer-songwriter ensured her fans that she is not going anywhere in a recent Instagram Story with a very personal message to her fans.

Billie released the video to her 106 million Instagram followers.

“I love you. I’m not going anywhere…don’t worry…right here,” she said in the video with a smile.

She appeared to be enjoying a late-night swim on her own before sending the heart-warming message.

Billie Eilish rumored to be dating Jesse Rutherford

The rumor that Billie is dating The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford is heating up.

A fan on TikTok claimed to have captured Billie and Jesse leaving a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles on Friday.

The video shows what appears to be Billie and Jesse exiting the venue and holding hands. However, the footage only captures their side profile.

Furthermore, Billie’s recent Instagram post shows photos in which she is wearing the same skull-print beanie.

Her brother Finneas also shared an Instagram Story selfie with Jesse in what appears to be the same leather jacket as the TikTok video.

According to TMZ, there are also photos of Billie and Jesse spending time together in August; however, it is unclear when they started dating if they are a couple.

The pop star was last linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce but the pair parted ways in May this year.

Twitter criticizes Jesse Rutherford for dating Billie Eilish

The Neighbourhood singer is under fire on social media for allegedly dating the pop singer as it has emerged that he has known her since she was 15 years old.

Photos of the pair from 2017 have resurfaced in which they are both smiling for the camera.

One user wrote, “jesse rutherford has known billie since she was 15 and he was 26. since she was a kid and now he’s dating her? there literally can be nothing good going on there. absolutely nothing.”

A tweeter accused the singer of grooming Eilish and slammed her brother for not preventing them from dating.

The critic wrote, “Why does Billie eilish brother or family not protect her from these weirdo groomers…”

Eilish has not confirmed or denied dating Jesse but the pair have been hanging out recently.