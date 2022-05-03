Billie Eilish puts cleavage on display in custom Gucci dress at the Met Gala

Billie Eilish has won numerous Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Billie Eilish returned to the Met Gala red carpet in a busty Gucci gown after recently paying tribute to Taylor Hawkins during her 2022 GRAMMY performance.

The 2022 Met Gala event’s theme is titled Gilded Glamor and White Tie, and Eilish put her own spin on it.

The theme of the star-studded event pays homage to the period of the rapid growth of industries in the US from 1870 to 1890.

Billie Eilish Met Gala dress is made with upcycled materials

Eilish stunned in a Gucci glossy satin corseted gown complete with a bustle, lace underlay, and floral design below her ample cleavage.

The singer added a duchess satin skirt with padded bustle, and she completed her look with a diamond-studded choker, several diamond rings, and a pair of dangling earrings.

Eilish spoke about the elegant gown, which is a sustainable upcycled dress.

“We didn’t have to waste a bunch of stuff,” Eilish told Vogue during the event, adding that she “just wanted to be kind of like as eco-friendly as possible.”

When asked about how she was doing, the singer responded, “I’m in a good place,” she said before adding that she was less anxious this year. “I just want to have fun and talk and socialize.”

The award-winning singer announced she would be joining a multi-day climate change event in London’s O2 arena in June.

Eilish is also a vegan and has cited climate change and animal cruelty as reasons for her dietary choice.

At the 2021 Met Gala, Eilish wore a dress inspired by what Marilyn Monroe wore to the 1951 Oscars.

Billie Eilish gets a response after revealing her childhood crush

The singer-songwriter revealed her childhood crush was Sarah Michelle Gellar, best known for her role as Buffy Summers in the 90s supernatural teen series Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Eilish made the revelation in an Instagram Stories Q&A, responding when someone asked: “Who’s your childhood celebrity crush?”

The actress caught wind of the compliment from the megastar and shared a snapshot of the Story in an Instagram post, and wrote the following response:

“I’m dead. That’s all. I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that’s really all.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended when Eilish was about two years of age, but the series remained popular on re-runs.

The 45-year-old actress also appeared in movies such as Scooby-Doo and Scream 2.