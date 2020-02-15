Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber show their love for each other on Instagram: Emotional Bieber says he wants to protect Eilish

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

After Justin Bieber opened up in a recent interview about how he feels the need to protect Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old singer and self-confessed, Belieber responded by posting several pics to Instagram demonstrating her love for the Baby singer.

In an interview with Apple’s Music Beats, the 25-year-old spoke emotionally about wanting to protect Eilish. The Canadian, who began his music career at the tender age of 13 certainly has the experience to guide young artists as they grapple with newfound fame.

Bieber’s teenage years were blighted by constant media attention and a stage-managed persona, which eventually led him down a self-destructive path. However, these days Bieber seems to be in a much better place and is ready to assist his number one fan, Billie Eilish.

“[I’ll] let her do her thing, but if she ever needs me I’m going to be there for her,” Bieber said. “Just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters.”

Bieber continued: “I just wanna protect her, you know? I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. So if she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”

After the interview, Eilish took to Instagram to show her love and respect for Bieber and proved she’s still the number one Belieber.

She posted several photos, including one of her wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt with the Canadian singers autograph printed on it.

Eilish also posted a picture of her childhood bedroom with the walls generously bedecked with Justin Bieber posters.

Finally, she included a pic of a sign on her bedroom door, which stated, “forever Belieber: Billie’s room.” I think we can all agree that there is definitely no reason to question her Belieber fangirl credentials.

On the Instagram caption, she wrote, “stream changes,” and Bieber posted in the comments, “love you!!!”

It’s obvious the pair have a lot of love and respect for each other, and long may that continue. The two have collaborated in the past with Bieber releasing a remix of Eilish’s breakout tune Bad Guy in June with very pleasing results. Let’s home for more of the same.

Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram to inform fans that he’s been diagnosed with Lyme disease. However, he is reportedly coping well with the illness.

Meanwhile, Eilish has been absolutely winning at life having cleared up at last month’s Grammys winning awards in no less than five categories. And just this week, she dropped the theme tune to this year’s James Bond movie No Time To Die and received heaps of praise for the song.