Bill Cosby mugshot goes viral on Twitter: Comedian smiles broadly in new prison photo

Bill Cosby smiles in a new prison mugshot uploaded to his online file with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

The photo shows the 83-year-old comedian grinning while looking down and away from the camera.

Cosby, who is serving his prison term at the State Correctional Institution in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, looks disheveled as a face mask hangs around his neck.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cosby’s inmate detail page lists his parole number as NN7687, his date of birth as July 12, 1937, and his height as five feet, 11 inches.

Bill Cosby’s mugshot goes viral on social media

The photo has gone viral on social media platforms, including Twitter.

While some Twitter users expressed sympathy for Bill Cosby because of his old age, many others believe he deserves to be in prison.

Bill Cosby was convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand

Andrea Constand, a former administrator at Temple University, accused him of drugging her before sexually assaulting her at his home in Philadelphia in 2004.

Several women also came forward with similar accusations against Cosby.

In September 2018, a jury found Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting Constand and he was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

The court also ruled that he should be classified as a “sexually violent predator.”

The classification requires lifetime inclusion on the sex-offender registry and lifetime sex offender counseling. Communities in the area where he lives will also have to be notified that a “sexually violent” person is living in the area.

Cosby maintained his innocence throughout the trial

The TV producer and comedian claimed that the accusations against him were false and that he was “set up.”

He described himself as a political prisoner and compared himself to revered figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and Nelson Mandela.

He vowed that despite the frailty of his old age he would rather serve the entire 10 years in prison than show remorse.

“When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse,” Cosby told BlackPressUSA.com during an exclusive phone interview with the publication. “I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

Earlier this year, Bill Cosby took to Instagram to thank rapper Snoop Dogg for defending him.

Cosby is appealing his conviction. His appeal will be heard by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court later this year.

His wife, Camille, stood by him throughout the period of trial and after he was incarcerated.