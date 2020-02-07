Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for defending him in rant about Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

Bill Cosby took to Instagram on Thursday to thank Snoop Dogg after the rapper posted a series of messages in which he railed against Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King for their alleged double standards in the treatment of black men accused of sexual misconduct.
In his Instagram message addressed to Snoop Dogg from prison, Bill Cosby said it was sad that “successful black women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of black men.” He wondered what the unnamed “successful black women” wanted.
“Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money?” Cosby wrote.
He ended his statement by thanking Snoop Dogg for supporting him:
“On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever.”
View this post on Instagram
Snoop – when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me. It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever. #ThankYouSnoopDogg #BetOnBlackLegacy #StopTearingDownBlackMen #EnoughIsEnough #KobeLegacyLivesOn #GiannaLegacyLivesOn #MichaelJacksonLegacyLivesOn #BillCosbyFarFromFinished
Cosby is currently serving 3-10 years in prison after being found guilty in 2018 of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004.
Bill Cosby’s Instagram post came after Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to post a series of messages attacking Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.
Snoop Dogg accused the women of supporting white men who were accused of sexual abuse while helping to tarnish the image of black men accused of similar misconduct.
In one Instagram post, Snoop Dogg posted a photo showing Oprah Winfrey posing for a photo with Harvey Weinstein. He captioned the photo with an expletive-laden rant against Oprah and Gayle King. He ended the rant with a call to “Free Bill Cosby.”
“Did that fake a** micheal Jackson s**t to tarnish his name with them lying a** kids and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing. F**k u and Gayle. Free bill Cosby.”
Another Instagram post by Snoop Dogg shows CBS This Morning Show host Gayle King with Harvey Weinstein.
Snoop Dogg had earlier posted a video in which he hurled insults against King.
Gayle King suffered a backlash over Kobe Bryant rape interview clip
Gayle King recently suffered a huge backlash on social media after a video clip emerged, showing her questioning the retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie about the 2003 rape charge against Kobe Bryant.
Many Twitter users were upset about how King questioned Leslie and protested about what they thought was an attempt to tarnish Kobe Bryant’s image posthumously.
Gayle responded to the social media backlash with a video message in which she tells her side of the story. She claimed that CBS showed the interview clip out of context.
Despite King’s explanation, many African Americans thought they detected a pattern that suggested black celebrities were unfairly targeted by the #MeToo movement, with sexual misconduct accusations against Bill Cosby, Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons, and Kobe Bryant.
This led to the social media backlash against Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, accused of supporting the alleged efforts to target black men unfairly.
Actress Mo’Nique also attacked Oprah Winfrey
Monsters and Critics reported that the comedian and actress Mo’Nique recently took Oprah Winfrey to task over what she perceived to be a “disparity” in the way she treated black and white people who were accused “of the same allegations.”
In an open letter to Oprah that she posted on Instagram, she alleged that Oprah was less forceful in her response to questions about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse scandal, while she was supporting the women making allegations of sexual misconduct against the hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.
View this post on Instagram
Dear @oprah, I felt compelled to write you this open letter after observing the disparity in the way that you seem to treat people, who were accused of the same allegations. You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O’Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you “always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the “silver lining”. You also said “if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment”. When you either are, or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson, and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them? Interestingly, Brother M.J. was acquitted, and deceased, so how is he not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not “support” the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.? The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers? My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black women be accused of being difficult for not promoting “Precious” internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment. And, how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven’t said a word? When I was sixteen and I meet you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up. You responded, “ you have to work really really hard”. My sixteen year old self didn’t know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life “harder”. Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the “right people”. Love you to life, Mo’Nique
Mo’Nique was not the first African American to criticize Oprah for a perceived double standard in the way she treated different people accused of the same misconduct. 50 Cent also criticized Oprah and accused her of using sexual misconduct documentaries to target black men unfairly.
“I just want to know why she [Oprah] is only going after her own. When it’s clear the penalties have been far more extreme for African American men. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife.”
I just want to know why she is only going after her own. When it’s clear the penalties have been far more extreme for African American men. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/skH5a40Emj
— 50cent (@50cent) December 13, 2019
50 Cent also took to Instagram to make his case against Oprah.
View this post on Instagram
🤦♂️I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife
Oprah has since withdrawn her support for the documentary film, titled On the Record, which details the allegations of sexual misconduct against Russell Simmons.