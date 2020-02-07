Bill Cosby Medal of Freedom trends after Rush Limbaugh receives: Who else got Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

People online are talking about the Bill Cosby Medal of Freedom following conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

After recently announcing his battle with advanced lung cancer, Limbaugh took home the honor in what marked a week of highs and lows.

Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, one day after he announced his battle with advanced lung cancer, reported CBS News.

President Trump bestowed the nation’s highest civilian honor on Limbaugh at the State of the Union address.

First lady Melania Trump gave Limbaugh the medal as her husband described the honor as recognition for his “decades of tireless devotion to our country” and “the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire.”

Trump’s choice of Limbaugh sparked controversy as a result of some of the conservative radio talk show host’s comments. Limbaugh infamously once said, “Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society”).

However, interest in others who have received the honor began to soar.

The White House describes the Presidential Medal of Freedom as “awarded by the President of the United States to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Since its creation by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, the award has been given to a wide range of recipients, including Steven Spielberg, Muhammad Ali, Angela Merkel, Nancy Reagan, Mother Teresa, Billy Graham, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

And yes, Bill Cosby is listed among the recipients.

Those opposed to President Trump awarding Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom immediately began to protest, pointed out the Washington Post.

In contrast, Bill Cosby received the Medal of Freedom in 2002 from President George W. Bush without controversy.

The protests about Cosby receiving the honor erupted only when the comedian faced allegations of sexual assault, with even more debate after the conviction on three sexual assault counts.

However, at the time, President Obama stated that there was “no precedent for revoking a medal.”

Twitter quickly hopped on the Bill Cosby Medal of Freedom trend. Some weren’t aware that Cosby had already received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

It’s only a matter of time until Donald Trump gives Bill Cosby the Medal of Freedom. — Keating Thomas (@keatingthomas) February 7, 2020

Others were quick to clarify that Cosby already received one — from President Bush.

“Cosby’s already received one. Seriously,” tweeted a user in response.

Some continued to mock the possibility of Bill Cosby receiving one, however, apparently unaware of the history of the historic medal.