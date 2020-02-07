Rush Limbaugh gets support from fourth wife Kathryn Adams Limbaugh in lung cancer battle

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Rush Limbaugh has shocked his audiences many times through the years, and since 2010, his fourth wife Kathryn Adams Limbaugh has quietly supported her husband.

Now Limbaugh has made headlines around the globe again for a very different reason. And once again, the famous radio talk show host has the support of Kathryn.

In a rare on-air personal moment, the conservative Limbaugh told his listeners that he wished he “didn’t have to tell you this.”

Limbaugh then decided that rather than hiding his reason for missing shows from everyone except his wife Kathryn and others close to him, he would share his diagnosis of advanced lung cancer with everyone.

Who is Kathryn Adams?

In June 2010, the then-59-year-old Limbaugh tied the knot with Kathryn, then 33, in a wedding featuring a serenade by Elton John, reported People. And for those who question the age difference, Kathryn said that she is “sometimes not able to relate to the average person my age.”

Read More Krystal Ball’s party photos resurface after Rush Limbaugh comments

The two wed in Palm Beach, Florida, before 400 guests. Sir Elton received $1 million for his performance.

White roses filled the room as a guest list ranging from Fox News commentator Sean Hannity to golfer Tom Watson to recently-in-the-headlines former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani watched.

Kathryn has famous relatives in her family history, including President John Adams. Her father also went to the U.S. Naval Academy with John McCain.

When Kathryn and Limbaugh met, the socialite was in charge of a charity golf tournament. Limbaugh was in the midst of what was to mark his third divorce.

The couple headed to Mexico and Africa after their wedding on a private jet for their honeymoon.

What lies ahead for Rush Limbaugh and Kathryn Adams Limbaugh?

Limbaugh first recognized that “something was wrong” on the weekend of his birthday, January 12, he told audiences. He emphasized in his statement that he did not “want to burden anybody with it, and I haven’t wanted to.”

And in keeping with that statement, Limbaugh’s staff has been advised that he plans to return to his work following his lung cancer treatment.

Rush Limbaugh staffers told host will return to radio on Friday after cancer treatment https://t.co/O5HzEKuKoq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 7, 2020

It’s been a week of intense highs and lows for the conservative radio host. Limbaugh reportedly is determined to keep going amid his treatment, according to the Washington Examiner. The 69-year-old revealed his diagnosis to his audience after telling his staff that same day. Limbaugh subsequently received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, ranked as the highest civilian honor in the nation.

As for what it means for Kathryn and Limbaugh to face advanced cancer, the American Cancer Society reports that the term can be used in different ways. Advanced cancer “can be locally advanced or metastatic.” The latter term refers to cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

While some advanced cancer is life-threatening because of its size or location, others can be viewed as “very curable” with a much higher survival rate.