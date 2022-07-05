Big Sean opens up about Jhene Aiko pregnancy: ‘I can’t wait to be a dad’

Rapper Big Sean told his followers that he is grateful and excited to be a new dad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Big Sean said he is looking forward to fatherhood after photographs of Jhene Aiko visibly pregnant were leaked.

Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, known professionally as Big Sean, has been dating longtime girlfriend Jhene on and off since 2016.

The dynamite celebrity duo were spotted walking throughout Beverly Hills on Saturday, where the singer was seen sporting a clear baby bump. Jhene has since confirmed the news with a subtle Instagram post, and father-to-be Sean took to his Instagram Story with his own statement.

Big Sean told his followers he can’t wait to be a dad

The rapper shared a message on his story to address the photos and let his followers know how he was feeling.

“Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You,” Sean wrote on the first story. On the next one, he simply stated, “Can’t wait to be a dad.”

Although Jhene currently has a 13-year-old daughter with singer O’Ryan, this is her and Big Sean’s first child together.

“The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter,” one of Aiko’s representatives told People.

Jhene Aiko’s Instagram post that confirmed her pregnancy

After the paparazzi photos of pregnant Jhene were revealed, the singer took matters into her own hands to share the news in her own way.

On Sunday, Jhene shared a throwback childhood photo of her resting her hands on her stomach – the same way future mothers often hold their baby bumps.

With a caption simply consisting of a suggestive “excited” emoji, fans flooded her comment section with congratulations and well wishes for her and Big Sean.

“So, so happy for you both and for the sweet being coming in to grace your lifes – what a precious gift,” Jeralyn Glass wrote.

“Not you holding the belly like you knew you was destine to be a mother – just beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Congratulations!! you and Sean deserve this so much! IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!”

Fans also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple and share their thoughts on Big Sean becoming a father.

“I’m really excited to see Big Sean be a dad,” one fan tweeted.

“I am so happy for my 2 faves,” another Twitter user wrote. “Congrats to @JheneAiko and @BigSean. Can’t wait to see daddy Sean. He is going to be an awesome dad.”

After a sweet Instagram post from Jhene and an excited post on fatherhood from Sean, it’s safe to say the two are truly thankful to be welcoming a future child together.