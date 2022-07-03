Big Sean and visibly pregnant Jhené Aiko spotted together in Beverly Hills

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child together. Pic credit: @bigsean/Instagram

Rapper Big Sean and singer Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child together after the two were spotted with a visible baby bump.

In snaps posted by TMZ, Jhené, 34, can be seen wearing a grey maxi dress over her baby bump as she and Big Sean, 34, take a stroll in Beverly Hills.

The couple, rumored to be expecting their first child together last month, have been on and off since 2016.

Spilling the beans on Twitter on June 14, a fan tweeted: “I just saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant. Iktr Sean.”

Confirming the news, a representative of Jhené told People Magazine: “The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter.”

A fan saw Jhené Aiko pregnant last month and spilled the beans. Pic credit: @KenKiablo/Twitter

While the baby will be Big Sean’s first child, Jhené is already the proud mother of 13-year-old Namiko Love, who she shares with Omarion‘s younger brother O’Ryan.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jhené seemed to also celebrate her pregnancy by sharing a snap of her younger self holding her stomach.

Jhené Aiko shared a throwback snap to celebrate her baby news. Pic credit: @JheneAiko/Instagram

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean on parenthood

Jhené often shares snaps of her daughter Namiko. On the 13-year-old’s birthday, she wrote: “Happy 13th Birthday Nami!!! I can’t believe I have a teenager. There are never enough words. I’m so lucky she chose me to be her mommy.”

Before her singing career, Jhené worked at a vegan café to support her and her daughter.

Jhené Aiko is already the mother of 13-year-old Namiko Love. Pic credit: jheneaiko/Instagram

Speaking about how she balanced motherhood and the decision to get into the music industry, she told BBC Radio’s 1Xtra in 2018: “You know, it was a blessing. She really gave me the drive and the purpose to be like, ‘OK, you really have to get something done.”

“At one point, I was like, ‘I can only do one.’ It was very hard to do both. Very stressful. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna go with it; quit this job and just go out on a whim and see if this music can be what supports us, ya know. And it turned out good.”

Celebrating the new baby news, Big Sean took to his Instagram stories to write: “Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us. Thank you.”

Big Sean took to Instagram to celebrate his baby news. Pic credit: @bigsean/Instagram

He then added: “Can’t wait to be a dad.”