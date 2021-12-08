Beyonce shares kissing photo with Jay-Z in rare PDA wearing a $13,000 jacket

Beyonce and Jay-Z put on a rare public display of affection in a new photo dump. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Beyonce shares a rare PDA photo with husband Jay-Z stunning in a Gucci x Balenciaga jacket. The couple rarely shares intimate photos, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

The 40-year-old singer put those rumors to rest, sharing a smooch with her husband of 18 years. The power couple share three children, twins, a daughter named Rumi and a son named Sir, and their firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter.

They started dating in 2000, taking their time before getting married.

In 2008, the Single Ladies singer explained her decision to wait before walking down the aisle. “I was 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started dating,” Beyonce told Seventeen magazine; adding:

“There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married. I really don’t believe that you will love the same thing when you’re 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else.”

The power couple converted their love affair to musical hits such as 03 Bonnie and Clyde and Crazy in Love. In 2008 they made it official in a private ceremony.

Beyonce stuns in $13,000 Gucci x Balenciaga jacket

On Instagram, Beyonce shared another photo dump, this time putting on a united front with her Rock & Roll Hall of Famer husband, Jay-Z.

The Crazy in Love singer wore The Hacker Project crystal Hourglass jacket, which retails at $13,000, which has limited availability according to the Gucci website.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In one of the photos, they threw up the Roc hand sign and shared a romantic kiss in another.

In the black and white photo, Jay-Z puts his arm around his wife and goes in for a kiss.

He also gets a laugh out of the singer as they look madly in love.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z living it up in Vegas❤️ pic.twitter.com/HSlCivgcFQ — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) December 8, 2021

Jay-Z admits to cheating on Beyonce

After a viral elevator scuffle with Beyonce’s sister Solange at the Met Gala in 2014, cheating rumors circulated.

Two years later, Beyonce revealed that her husband had an affair with a song about a ‘Becky with the good hair’ on her 2016 album Lemonade, sparking speculation about who he had the affair.

In 2017, Jigga confessed to the affair on his 4:44 album, but the billionaire couple worked through their issues.