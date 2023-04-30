Beyonce Renaissance tour: Everything you need to know

When Beyonce dropped her seventh studio album, Renaissance, fans went wild.

Peaking at No. 1 globally, including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, to name a few, it goes without saying that the record was highly-anticipated.

Following the release, she announced she would embark on another tour of the same name.

So far, Beyonce has revealed 57 dates that will take place on two different continents.

But where is she performing? And what is on the setlist?

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour will be her second all-stadium tour

To promote the Lemonade album, Beyonce performed on The Formation World Tour in 2016 in just stadiums for the first time.

Like her previous solo tour, the Crazy In Love hitmaker will only perform in stadiums during the Renaissance tour.

The debut show is scheduled for May 10 in Stockholm at the Friends Arena. Beyonce will tour across the rest of Europe, which includes five massive shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

So far, the European leg will wrap up on June 28 at the PGE Narodowy in Poland.

The following month, Beyonce will kickstart the North American shows on July 8 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Grammy Award-winning musician will continue with shows in Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Houston before supposedly wrapping up the tour in New Orleans on September 27 at the Caesars Superdome.

Whether there will be any opening acts has yet to be confirmed.

As done in the past, Beyonce will use her charity, BeyGOOD, which she founded in 2013, to help support people and programs around the world while on tour.

Full tour dates:

Europe

May 10: Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14: Brussels, BE – Baudoin Stadium

May 17: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

May 20: Edinburgh, UK – Murrayfield

May 23: Sunderland, UK – Stadium Of Light

May 26: Paris, FR – Stade De France

May 29: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 1: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 3: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 4: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 6: Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

June 11: Marseille, FR – Orange Vélodrome

June 15: Cologne, DE – Rheinenergiestadion

June 17: Amsterdam, NL – JC Arena

June 18: Amsterdam, NL – JC Arena

June 21: Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24: Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27: Warsaw, PL – PGE Nardowy

June 28: Warsaw, PL – PGE Nardowy

North America

July 8: Toronto, CA – Rogers Centre

July 9: Toronto, CA – Rogers Centre

Jul 12: Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Jul 15: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Jul 17: Louisville, KY – Cardinal Stadium

Jul 20: Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

Jul 22: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Jul 23: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Jul 26: Detroit, MI – Fort Field

Jul 29: East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

Jul 30: East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

Aug 01: Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug 03: Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug 05: Washington, DC – Fedex Field

Aug 06: Washington, DC – Fedex Field

Aug 09: Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug 11: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 12: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 14: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 16: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug 18: Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug 21: St. Louis, MO – Dome At America’s Center

Aug 24: Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug 26: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug 27: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug 30: San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sep 01: Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium

Sep 02: Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium

Sep 04: Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium

Sep 13: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sep 18: Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

Sep 21: Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sep 23: Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sep 24: Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sep 27: New Orleans, LA – Caesers Superdome

What is on the Renaissance setlist?

With opening night just days away now, Beyonce has been tight-lipped about what she has in store for fans on this tour.

Sadly, that includes the setlist.

The powerhouse entertainer has yet to perform any songs from the Renaissance album, therefore, the first show of the tour will be the first time an audience will have heard them live.