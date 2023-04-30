Beyonce Renaissance tour: Everything you need to know

When Beyonce dropped her seventh studio album, Renaissance, fans went wild.
Peaking at No. 1 globally, including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, to name a few, it goes without saying that the record was highly-anticipated.
Following the release, she announced she would embark on another tour of the same name.
So far, Beyonce has revealed 57 dates that will take place on two different continents.
But where is she performing? And what is on the setlist?
Beyonce’s Renaissance tour will be her second all-stadium tour
To promote the Lemonade album, Beyonce performed on The Formation World Tour in 2016 in just stadiums for the first time.
Like her previous solo tour, the Crazy In Love hitmaker will only perform in stadiums during the Renaissance tour.
The debut show is scheduled for May 10 in Stockholm at the Friends Arena. Beyonce will tour across the rest of Europe, which includes five massive shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
So far, the European leg will wrap up on June 28 at the PGE Narodowy in Poland.
The following month, Beyonce will kickstart the North American shows on July 8 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
The Grammy Award-winning musician will continue with shows in Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Houston before supposedly wrapping up the tour in New Orleans on September 27 at the Caesars Superdome.
Whether there will be any opening acts has yet to be confirmed.
As done in the past, Beyonce will use her charity, BeyGOOD, which she founded in 2013, to help support people and programs around the world while on tour.
Full tour dates:
Europe
May 10: Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14: Brussels, BE – Baudoin Stadium
May 17: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
May 20: Edinburgh, UK – Murrayfield
May 23: Sunderland, UK – Stadium Of Light
May 26: Paris, FR – Stade De France
May 29: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 1: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 3: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 4: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 6: Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
June 11: Marseille, FR – Orange Vélodrome
June 15: Cologne, DE – Rheinenergiestadion
June 17: Amsterdam, NL – JC Arena
June 18: Amsterdam, NL – JC Arena
June 21: Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24: Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27: Warsaw, PL – PGE Nardowy
June 28: Warsaw, PL – PGE Nardowy
North America
July 8: Toronto, CA – Rogers Centre
July 9: Toronto, CA – Rogers Centre
Jul 12: Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Jul 15: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
Jul 17: Louisville, KY – Cardinal Stadium
Jul 20: Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
Jul 22: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
Jul 23: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
Jul 26: Detroit, MI – Fort Field
Jul 29: East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
Jul 30: East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
Aug 01: Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug 03: Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug 05: Washington, DC – Fedex Field
Aug 06: Washington, DC – Fedex Field
Aug 09: Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug 11: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug 12: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug 14: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug 16: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug 18: Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug 21: St. Louis, MO – Dome At America’s Center
Aug 24: Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug 26: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug 27: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug 30: San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sep 01: Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium
Sep 02: Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium
Sep 04: Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium
Sep 13: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sep 18: Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
Sep 21: Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sep 23: Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sep 24: Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sep 27: New Orleans, LA – Caesers Superdome
What is on the Renaissance setlist?
With opening night just days away now, Beyonce has been tight-lipped about what she has in store for fans on this tour.
Sadly, that includes the setlist.
The powerhouse entertainer has yet to perform any songs from the Renaissance album, therefore, the first show of the tour will be the first time an audience will have heard them live.