Beyonce has done it again!

The Grammy Award record holder announced a new and exciting Ivy Park drop via social media after her award-winning weekend.

The songstress has been in the headlines for the past few weeks because she has a lot of exciting projects on the horizon and under her belt.

Beyonce performed in Dubai and she announced an upcoming Renaissance tour. She also earned the distinction of winning more Grammys than anyone in history, with her win on Sunday night.

Since Beyonce is on such a high, it only made sense that she announced an upcoming drop for her Ivy Park collection.

And the great news for fans is that the release comes tomorrow, February 9, as Beyonce revealed in a post.

Beyonce strikes a pose for Ivy Park PARK TRAIL

The Lemonade singer took to her Instagram to make the announcement, spilling the tea with her 295 million followers.

The post showed Queen B striking a pose with a four-part Instagram carousel highlighting her PARK TRAIL collection.

As Beyonce revealed in a subsequent caption, this release was her favorite Ivy Park collection ever.

Beyonce was divine while wearing a sports top and cargo pants combination from the PARK TRAIL collection. Purple and orange were featured prominently in the designs, with Beyonce pulling off the colors flawlessly.

The ensemble looked fashionable and functional, perfect for flexing on the ‘gram or going on a hike.

Beyonce looked beautiful in the casual attire, with a natural glow and soft glam makeup. Her blonde tresses were voluminous with curls cascading down her back. She had heavy accessories, with multiple necklaces and cross pendants.

Her caption read, “My favorite drop to date. Check out the full PARK TRAIL collection, available 2/9/23.”

Adidas and Ivy Park PARK TRAIL collection

While Beyonce’s post came today, the Ivy Park IG has hyped the arrival of the PARK TRAIL collection for a few weeks.

One caption read, “DISCOVER YOUR PARK | #PARKTRAIL Available in adidas stores and adidas.com FEB 9 + select partner stores globally FEB 10.”

The collection features a wide range of apparel and accessories that welcome the outdoorsy lifestyle. The rugged theme is reflected in the collection’s name, with the addition of “Trail.”

As for the color palette, it has bold hues with orange and purple, like the outfit seen in Beyonce’s post.

Additional styles feature timeless camouflage, which could be perfect for a hiking trip. The collection has lightweight, breathable fabrics and waterproof materials — all essential components to a successful outdoor excursion.

Fans can purchase the Adidas and Ivy Park collaboration in Adidas stores or on the brand’s site on February 9.