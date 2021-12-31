Betty White dead at age 99, weeks shy of her 100th birthday

Betty White was an actress and comedian who starred in the first golden age of television. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Iconic actress Betty White has died, just days after expressing excitement about turning 100 in a couple of weeks.

The comedian was a trailblazer in the entertainment industry that she worked in for over nine decades.

She was the first woman to produce a sitcom and starred in numerous roles that she was known for, including portraying Sue Ann Nivens on the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the ’70s and as Elka Ostrovsky in sitcom Hot in Cleveland from 2010 to 2015.

Betty was best known for starring in the lead role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, which ran from 1985 to 1992.

According to TMZ, Betty White died in her home on Friday morning. No cause of death or other details surrounding her passing is known when writing this report.

The legendary comedian has been subject to numerous death hoaxes in the past, as previously reported on Monsters & Critics.

In her career, White had won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, won three American Comedy Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

White continued her career in Hollywood until 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A documentary, Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration, is set to be released on what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022.

Betty White expressed excitement about turning 100 in her last Twitter post

In a heart-wrenching interview with People Magazine, the late actress talked about her lifestyle and her excitement about turning 100 years of age.

In her last Twitter post, White told her 1.5 million followers to check out her interview, expressing excitement about her upcoming birthday:

“My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @peopleis available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow.”

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

In the interview, the actress talked about her health, which indicates her death was sudden, stating:

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age”, adding: “It’s amazing.”

The comedian couldn’t help but joke about her diet, telling the publication: “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working.”

Her castmates from the 2009 movie The Proposal Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock praised the actress.

Several tributes and reactions have poured in for White on social media:

Betty White passing away hurts. May our Golden Girl rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/wkSJZcZMWA — THEE Stephanie. (@qsteph) December 31, 2021

Many were upset at the news leading into the new year.

Betty White died … screw you 2021 pic.twitter.com/f1ILeqgbwt — Lenny (@silo1981) December 31, 2021

Betty White was an icon, a legend, and consistently found a way to be the moment over her nearly 70 year career.



A trailblazer. An original. And a truly kind soul. May she be forever surrounded by four-legged animals in heaven. pic.twitter.com/agiNKiSY7O — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 31, 2021

Dictionary.com paid a sweet tribute to Betty White, referencing her role in the Golden Girls

golden

adjective



1. bright, metallic, or lustrous like gold.

2. full of happiness, prosperity, or vigor.

3. highly talented and favored; destined for success.

4. Betty White. pic.twitter.com/uLiOr5j13X — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 31, 2021

Netflix paid tribute to her trailblazing career in television.

Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021

Super Sky Point to the great Betty White. I can’t think of anything much better than making it to 99 years with literally pretty much everyone adoring you. A life well-lived. We’ll miss you, funny lady. #RIP pic.twitter.com/s6XMiPWXjb — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) December 31, 2021

Betty White surely will be missed by many.