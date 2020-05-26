Betty White not dead as representatives seek to assure fans that the actress is still alive

Betty White is not dead. In fact, she is alive and well, despite the fears that some fans have been experiencing lately.

When soul singer Betty Wright passed away, it led to some people getting confused about who she was.

Some people thought that it meant that the Golden Girls star had passed away, but that is simply not the case.

Now, representatives of the long-time actress are reaching out to make sure that everyone knows Betty is still with us.

Statement released to Today show

The Today show received a statement from one of White’s reps on Monday. It was sent out in an effort to curtail the online rumors that had been taking place.

With the COVID-19 outbreak taking place around the country, there were concerns about White, all of which have now been put to rest – at least for now.

Viewers learned that White is in self-isolation during the pandemic and that the 98-year-old actress is doing well. Her ducks were also mentioned in the statement and that everyone around White is making sure she is kept safe.

Below is part of the statement that was released in order to put the minds of fans at ease. It definitely helped.

“No one (is) permitted in except those who must,” the statement read. “(She) has helpers who are great with her. The only guests she has are a family of ducks. Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting. Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in.”

Betty White a national treasure

It’s sad that a statement was necessary, but with the health scare taking place around the world, it makes sense that Betty’s representatives would want to address the online rumors.

It’s not a stretch to state that White is a national treasure and that her work on TV and in films has definitely left a lasting impact on many people.

A lot of TV viewers know White from The Golden Girls, but she also appeared on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Mama’s Family, The Love Boat, Hot in Cleveland, Boston Legal, The Bold and the Beautiful, and That ’70s Show over the years.

Some of the films that White appeared in include the Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds comedy, The Proposal, Toy Story 4 as Bitey White, The Lorax as Grammy Norma, and the TV movie Stealing Christmas.