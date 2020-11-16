Benny the Butcher shot in attempted robbery: latest victim in spate of shootings involving rappers

New York-based rapper Benny the Butcher was shot during an attempted robbery outside a Walmart in Houston, Texas, yesterday.

The state of Texas seems to have suffered a lot of gun violence directed at rappers in the last week, and it seems that Jeremie Pennick, aka Benny the Butcher, is the latest victim.

A spokesperson for the rapper told USA Today that Benny and two companions stepped out of a Rolls Royce in a Walmart parking lot in Houston.

Five masked men instantly approached them and demanded they hand over their jewelry.

Benny and his companions reportedly complied with the robbers but, unfortunately, moved too slowly for the liking of one of the attackers, who shot the rapper in the leg.

After the suspects fled the scene, Pennick was transported to a nearby hospital, and it’s thought he would survive the attack.

Thoughts and prayers sent to Benny the Butcher after shooting

Fellow Brooklynite and rapper Skyzoo tweeted his prayers to Benny and expressed his hope for a speedy recovery.

Rapper Juicy J also offered up prayers for Benny the Butcher. He wrote: “Prayers up for Benny the Butcher,” with a folded hands prayer emoji.

High number of shootings involving rappers this month

So far this month, we’ve seen an unusually high level of violence against the rap industry. However, this can be construed as a misfortune rather than any concerted attack against this community.

In Texas this month, rapper Mo3 was shot dead on a highway in Dallas; he was reportedly chased on the freeway before crashing his car and being gunned down.

Tragically, he later died in hospital.

Hours before the incident with Pennick, another rapper Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was shot in the leg at the Big T Bazaar plaza parking lot in Dallas.

The 38-year-old has since told fans that he’s doing ok.

And just last week, Rex Got Bandz was also shot in the leg during a robbery in San Antonio, Texas; he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Last week, in Atlanta, Georgia, King Von was murdered outside a nightclub after reportedly getting involved in a beef with members of Quando Rondo’s crew.

The rapper, whose real name is Dayvon Daquan Bennett, became embroiled in a shootout that involved multiple people, including police officers.

The shootings led to some online wondering why there seems to be an increase in violence against the rap community.

Twitch streamer Skrizzy wondered if someone has a hit list out on rappers.

Benny the Butcher has yet to issue any public comments on the incident or his well-being.