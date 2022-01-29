Before Kanye West, Julia Fox dated Drake

Drake and Kanye West ended their feud a month before Ye started dating Julia Fox. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency/Admedia

Actress Julia Fox had a romance with Drake before dating Kanye. As previously reported, the two rappers ended their bitter feud in November last year.

They appeared on video together at a Dave Chappelle show after Kanye, alongside J Prince, extended an olive branch to his then Canadian nemesis.

In December, shortly before Ye started dating Julia Fox, rappers Drake and Ye, formerly Kanye West, set their differences aside and performed the Free Larry Hover concert in the Los Angeles Coliseum to raise awareness for prison reform.

At the beginning of 2022, Kanye and Julia Fox were spotted on a date in Miami. Later, the couple was spotted in New York as their whirlwind romance built steam.

Julia Fox had a romance with Drake

Drake had a relationship with the Uncut Gems actress a year before she hooked up with Ye, according to Page Six.

The publication reports the God’s Plan rapper slid in her Instagram DM in 2019 following her breakout role in Adam Sandler’s Netflix movie Uncut Gems and bought her two Birkin bags.

According to the report, Fox contacted Drake after relationship issues with her husband, Peter Artemiev.

Drake and Julia are said to have linked up in February 2020, when the Toronto rap artist was still amid his feud with Kanye West.

In March, Drake attended Fox’s gig at Bloomingdale’s before she flew to Los Angeles, which is where Drizzy bought the actress two Birkin Bags, which can cost up to $500,000 as their romance heated up.

Julia Fox for Bloomingdale's pic.twitter.com/rezFsZrMyL — best of julia fox (@juliafoxarchive) March 30, 2020

PageSix reports that the Covid-19 pandemic kept the then-love birds apart when Julia rekindled her relationship with Artemiev.

Julia Fox explains ‘Deadbeat’ rant against husband

Prior to her whirlwind romance, Julia Fox put her husband on blast, calling him a ‘deadbeat alcoholic.’

The former couple welcomed a baby boy in February 2021 and their breakup went public in December that year after she took their relationship issues to social media.

Fox later apologized for the outburst earlier this month in an interview.

“I really just kind of want to clear the air. Because I obviously was not expecting all the publicity to come after I had come for my son’s father online,” she told The Cut, continuing:

“My son’s father and I had our issues and I wanted to scare him into being a better dad, but I went about it the wrong way. My son’s dad loves his son more than anything in the world. He just has some issues that I shouldn’t have made public.”