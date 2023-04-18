Bebe Rexha takes aim at TikTok over search query about her weight

Bebe Rexha is upset about a TikTok algorithm that suggested users search for results about her weight.

The 33-year-old singer has been open about her struggles with weight in the past.

She recently stunned as a disco queen in a promo for her tour in February.

Rexha responded to a screenshot of the TikTok search suggestion regarding her weight on Twitter.

The snapshot featured comments from her supporters showing her love for which she was grateful. The singer also confirmed that she had gained some weight.

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what,” she wrote on Twitter.

In follow-up social media posts, the stunning singer got candid about her struggles with self-image and her weight.

Bebe Rexha said she is ‘discouraged’ about weight loss

Rexha wrote in a separate tweet that she had “always struggled” with her weight and joked about her love for food.

Bebe Rexha keeps it real about her fluctuating weight. Pic credit: @beberexha/Twitter

Back in 2019, the In the Name of Love singer revealed that she was under pressure to lose weight from the music industry during her career.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she went into detail about how her weight was monitored.

“It f***ed me up. I was so cold all the time. I would starve myself before filming a music video,” she said, before describing how a female creative director she worked with would monitor her eating.

“She’d sit opposite me at the dinner table and say, ‘You’re not losing enough.’ All I was eating was salad.”

Rexha also recalled how she was encouraged to lose 20 pounds of weight when she was signed to a record label despite weighing just 130 pounds at the time.

The singer said she was always cold as a result of the weight loss regimen and would starve herself before shooting music videos.

Bebe Rexha opened up about her balanced diet

Rexha is not a fan of restrictive diets and opened up about how she balances her eating plan to stay healthy.

In an interview with Pop Sugar, the singer said she doesn’t deprive herself of food she enjoys but is conscious of choosing healthy options.

She described her “ultimate lunch” to the outlet, and it consists of a salad with chicken, no croutons, and a side of sweet potato fries.

Rexha also gave an example of a balanced meal, stating, “Pizza’s not bad if you have one slice with a healthy salad on the side!”