Bebe Rexha celebrated the upcoming Grammys by attending a pre-Grammy party.

The curvy blonde has taken the music world by storm, and it’s the perfect weekend to celebrate.

She wore a shimmery royal blue dress, highlighting her tanned skin and simple makeup.

Her blonde hair was curly with a center part. Her tresses fell just a few inches below her shoulders.

Posing on the red carpet isn’t new for Bebe, as she’s been attending events for several years.

While this dress is undoubtedly flattering on the singer and songwriter, it likely isn’t the only dress she will don ahead of the Grammys.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bebe Rexha has been nominated for a Grammy

This year, Bebe Rexha is nominated for a Grammy in the best dance/electronic recording category for a collab with David Guetta for their song, I’m Good (Blue).

Their song went viral on TikTok and gained momentum, so they released their collaboration.

Bebe talked to Billboard about her nomination, saying, “In the same category as Beyonce, that’s incredible. I was thinking the other day, I was like, ‘I wonder if she read through the nominees and she saw my name.’ Maybe Beyonce knows my name.”

She was nominated in 2019 for the best new artist category and for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. They did Meant to Be, which is also part of a TikTok trend.

Bebe Rexha shares diet and exercise tips

Maintaining a curvy physique isn’t easy, but Bebe Rexha appears to have it under control.

Bebe has been candid about having a curvier body in the industry, revealing that a manager told her to lose 20 pounds. She spoke with Health about it, saying, “They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up. I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments.”

As for eating habits, Bebe reveals that she eats in moderation. She also eats clean, forgoing things like sugars, dairy, and carbs. But she won’t deprive herself. If she wants pizza, one slice will do, and Bebe will add a salad.

She also talks about switching it up when it comes to exercising. It needs to be fun, so switching things up helps to keep Bebe interested. The Meant to Be singer works with a trainer and rotates stuff like yoga, pilates, boxing, cycling, and regular gym sessions.

Bebe likes to live on her terms, including not fitting into the mold society has set for her.