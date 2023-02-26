Bebe Rexha has kicked off her 2023 in the best way possible: with new music AND a headline tour.

The I’m A Mess hitmaker recently dropped the lead single for her upcoming third studio album, which is already making a big impact on listeners.

Titled Heart Wants What It Wants, the song has already racked up over 2.8 million streams on Spotify in just over a week of its release.

In addition to the track, Bebe has announced the exciting news that she will be hitting the road across North America starting in May.

Kicking off in Pheonix, Arizona, on May 31, she will perform up and down the country before finishing up in Los Angeles, California, on July 1, 2023.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In true Bebe style, she uploaded the tour poster to her Instagram page and looked nothing short of incredible.

Bebe Rexha is a disco queen

In a post consisting of two images, Bebe stunned in both pics.

In the first slide, the New York-born star was captured sitting in front of a car with the window wheeled all the way down. With one hand placed on the top of the car and the other on the top of the door, Bebe gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

Rocking pointy acryrlic nails, she also sported sunglasses with sheer yellow lenses. Known for wearing different hairstyles, Bebe channeled Farrah Fawcett for a 70s-inspired, long wavy blonde look with a middle part. For accessories, she put on a couple of rings and large gold hoop earrings.

In the second frame, Bebe turned up the heat in a shimmery orange jumpsuit for the tour poster. The garment featured criss-cross straps and was cut out around the chest and midriff area.

Bebe chose curly hair for the promo as well as dangling earrings that matched her ensemble. Posing in front of a shimmery backdrop, she dazzled in the light with her arms in the air, exuding a disco vibe.

“it’s been 6 years!! tickets are on sale TODAY at 10am local time for my Best F*n Night Of My Life tour!! see you all there,” she wrote with excitement.

In just one day, Bebe’s post racked up more than 77,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be popular with her 10.8 million followers.

Bebe Rexha partners with Bebe to spread body positivity

While Bebe continues to slay the fashion game, she also worked to spread some body positivity as she partnered with clothing brand Bebe for the Bebe loves Bebe campaign.

In 2019, she became the face of Bebe in hope that her pieces would make other women feel good and help them embrace their own bodies.

Taking to her Instagram, Bebe shared a shot from the campaign’s photo shoot, where she donned an all-black look with thigh-high boots.

In the post’s caption, she shared her excitement in partnering with the brand, noting, “Proud to announce my new partnership: ‘Bebe Loves Bebe’ with @bebe_stores. These curvy thighs are gonna be on billboards everywhere in September. Every body is beautiful and #bebe agrees. Check out more in my stories and at bebe.com #LoveYourself #BebeBabe #BebeLovesBebe”

Speaking with People at the time, Bebe shared, “I think it’s really important for people to be reminded that every body shape, every color, no matter what you are, is beautiful, and to keep reminding people of that message.”

“I want women to feel good because they deserve to feel good in their own bodies and own skin,” she continued.