Bam Margera reportedly on the run after ‘violent brawl’ with brother

Police want former Jackass star Bam Margera following an alleged violent altercation with a family member.

The television personality is reportedly on the run in Pennsylvania, facing several criminal charges.

Margera reportedly fled the scene of an incident before local law enforcement arrived.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the 43-year-old was banging on his brother Jesse’s bedroom door early in the morning on Sunday and left a concerning note behind.

His brother reportedly told police the letter from Margera read, “If you even f**king think of calling the police on me, I will officially f**k you up.”

Jesse said he saw the former Jackass star peeing into the kitchen sink at his home when the pair allegedly had a fight.

Margera’s brother claimed he was also struck in the head multiple times, and the responding officers reportedly noted visible injuries.

After the alleged fight, Jesse claims Margera threatened his life, saying: “I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head.”

Jesse claimed that the former pro skateboarder allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of the property, which included their father, Phil, and two unidentified women.

Margera is reportedly charged with several misdemeanors related to the alleged violent altercation.

Bam Margera was arrested twice last month

Margera was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after allegedly kicking a woman last month.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the star was arrested on March 2 in the city of Escondido on suspicion of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner, or fellow parent.

He was released the following day after posting $50,000 bail. The alleged victim was reportedly not his estranged wife, Nikki Boyd.

Boyd filed for a legal separation from Margera in February after the two broke up in 2021. The estranged couple share a five-year-old son.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Boyd is seeking physical and legal custody, with Margera having visitation rights.

TMZ reported that Margera spending time with their son, Phoenix, while allegedly intoxicated, prompted the separation.

Bam Margera sued Johnny Knoxville for wrongful termination from Jackass Forever

In August 2021, Margera fell out with his longtime friend and Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville when he sued him and other members for alleged wrongful termination from Jackass Forever.

According to EW, the lawsuit, which made headlines at the time, claimed the production stole the movie franchise from him without compensation.

The television star claimed he was coerced into signing a wellness agreement by Knoxville and the director Spike Jonze. They settled out of court with an undisclosed agreement.