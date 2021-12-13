Avril Lavigne: How much is the music superstar and fashion designer actually worth in 2021?

Avril Lavigne pocketed quite a bit of cash during her successful career. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

There is no denying that Canadian-born star Avril Lavigne was an instant success in the early 2000s. Her punky rock sound defined a generation and continues to influence music today.

At 37 years old, the Here’s To Never Growing Up hitmaker is still a prominent name in entertainment. Aside from singing, she is also an actor and fashion designer.

How much is Lavigne worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out.

Avril Lavigne’s net worth in 2021

As of 2021, Avril Lavigne is worth an impressive $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, the Grammy Award-nominated artist has earned quite the coin by morphing into a businesswoman.

How did Avril Lavigne make so much money?

Avril Lavigne got her big break when American music executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid signed the aspiring star to his label, Arista Records. After Reid was impressed by Lavigne’s talent, she signed a deal for $1.25 million per Celebrity Net Worth. On top of that, he offered her a $900,000 publishing advance.

Lavigne’s debut album, Let Go, was a global smash and sold more than 16 million copies worldwide, as noted by ChartMasters. To date, Lavigne has released six studio albums and shifted over 40 million records.

With the hits came many world tours. According to PollStar, Lavigne’s 2011 Canadian shows helped Lavigne take home a lot of money. Her sold-out concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena saw her sell 6,383 tickets and gross $297,091. In 2019, she played Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre to over 5,500 people, grossing $276,679.

Outside of music, Lavigne followed in the footsteps of Gwen Stefani and Jessica Simpson by launching her own clothing line — Abbey Dawn — in 2008. As previously reported by Pop Crush, the label was originally sold exclusively at Kohl’s. However, the brand continued to grow in the upcoming years.

Outside of the US, Japanese department store LaForet Harajuku hosted its own Abbey Dawn pop-up. In 2009, Abbey Dawn made its runway debut at New York Fashion Week. Four years later, reality star Kylie Jenner became the face of the brand. As of 2021, Abbey Dawn still exists and has its own online store.

Like a lot of popular singers, Lavigne released her own fragrances — Black Star and Forbidden Rose.

The Losing Grip chart-topper has also dipped her toes into acting, starring in movies such as Fast Food Nation and The Flock. She also played voice roles for Over the Hedge and Charming.

With the release of her new single, Bite Me, it seems Lavigne will remain busy in 2022 with a new album. After signing a new deal with Travis Barker’s label DTA Records, we can only imagine she has plans of taking over the music scene once again.

Throughout next year, Lavigne will embark on a world tour that will contribute to her growing net worth.