Aubrey O’Day hits back at Bali Photoshop claims with proof she was there

Aubrey O’Day has been accused of photoshopping Bali pics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Aubrey O’Day was called out on social media with claims that she’s been “stealing” photos from Bali and photoshopping herself into them in various dramatic poses.

A TikToker who is notorious for calling out Instagram fakery took aim at Aubrey and her incredible Bali photos, many of which seem to be gravity and nature-defying, specifically those of the singer living it up in Bali.

Now, the former Danity Kane star is hitting back with proof that she’s not only been to Bali but she even says that she lived there.

The photos started appearing on Aubrey’s Instagram page in July 2021 after she told followers that she was leaving the United States and going to live abroad.

After that, Aubrey began posting breathtaking photos from locations that looked like they belonged on calendars, spurring accusations that she wasn’t actually there, but instead had cropped photos of herself into those gorgeous places in an attempt to glorify her life.

This isn’t the first time Aubrey has been accused of photoshopping herself into photos and claiming to live a life of luxury but based on a video she recently posted, this time, she might actually be telling the truth.

The original Aubrey O’Day Bali photo claims

The original TikTok video, posted by a woman named Sophia who goes by @residualdata on the platform, seems to have been deleted. However, several copies of it remain online and the one below has been reshared to Twitter.

In it, Sophia takes aim at Aubrey O’Day with claims that she’s been living it up from her living room rather than actually taking the jaw-dropping photos shared to her Instagram account.

In the accusatory video, Sophia narrated, “It’s truly, like, every single picture. I don’t even know if she went to Indonesia, like, at all.”

She went on to say, “She either just steals content from other content creators or Photoshops herself onto random promotional image.”

Aubrey O’Day hits back with proof of Bali living

But Aubrey O’Day is hitting back with proof via a video shared to her Instagram Stories to show that she was there — sort off.

The Making the Band alum doesn’t actually appear in the video where she claims to have been hiking in one of her favorite places,

She captioned it, “wanted to share with y’all one of my fav places to hike in Nusa Dua in Bali.”

She continued with a dig at the Photoshop claims that she’s clearly heard all about by writing “you know the place i didn’t really live.”

Aubrey’s Instagram account is now private and it’s not clear if that happened before or after the fake Bali photo claims. However, those who want to see her breathtaking photos will just have to ask to follow her, only adding to her current 925,000 Instagram followers.