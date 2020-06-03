Ashton Kutcher reveals how he explains Black Lives Matters

There are plenty of ways that people are trying to explain what Black Lives Matter means and why the All Lives Matter movement makes no sense.
Ashton Kutcher talked about how he teaches his kids about respect and compared it to how he also describes Black Lives Matter.
Ashton Kutcher tearfully talks racism
Ashton Kutcher posted an Instagram video and had a tearful explanation about why he feels the All Lives Matter people need to be better educated.
Kutcher said that he has always thought his kids’ respect. This includes his daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and his son Dimitri Portwood, 3. He talked about bedtime for the kids.
When it is time for bed, he would tell his kids that Wyatt gets the first choice on the bedtime story. When Dimitri would ask why he couldn’t go first, Ashton said to him that girls always go first.
After Mila told Dimitri that girls always go first, he said, “but boys go first.”
Ashton said that isn’t try and explained why.
He told his son that there are times where some boys never let girls go at all. Because of that, it is essential to make sure that girls get their turns first, so they get their turn. That does not mean Dimitri doesn’t get a choice; he just has to wait his turn respectfully.
Then Kutcher transitioned to the Black Lives Matter movement.
He said that the people who counter with All Lives Matter need educated. He said that no one is saying that white lives don’t matter. Instead, many people in the world think that black lives don’t matter at all.
Yes, white lives matter, but it is crucial right now to make sure that black lives matter too, and that is often forgotten.
“So while you may have the best intentions in saying ‘all lives matter, remember, to some people black lives don’t matter at all.”
He also captioned the video “#Blm vs #Alm understanding why saying ‘all lives matter’ is missing the point. #blacklivesmatter.”
Protests heat up across America
While people like Ashton Kutcher are trying to explain to people what Black Lives Matter represents, others are involved in the protests across the United States.
Riverdale star Cole Sprouse was recently arrested while trying to protest in Santa Monica peacefully. His ex-girlfriend and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart also joined a protest with the LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matters Protest, while coming out as bisexual.
Leave a Reply