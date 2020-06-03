Ashton Kutcher reveals how he explains Black Lives Matters

There are plenty of ways that people are trying to explain what Black Lives Matter means and why the All Lives Matter movement makes no sense.

Ashton Kutcher talked about how he teaches his kids about respect and compared it to how he also describes Black Lives Matter.

Ashton Kutcher tearfully talks racism

Ashton Kutcher posted an Instagram video and had a tearful explanation about why he feels the All Lives Matter people need to be better educated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kutcher said that he has always thought his kids’ respect. This includes his daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and his son Dimitri Portwood, 3. He talked about bedtime for the kids.

When it is time for bed, he would tell his kids that Wyatt gets the first choice on the bedtime story. When Dimitri would ask why he couldn’t go first, Ashton said to him that girls always go first.

After Mila told Dimitri that girls always go first, he said, “but boys go first.”

Ashton said that isn’t try and explained why.

He told his son that there are times where some boys never let girls go at all. Because of that, it is essential to make sure that girls get their turns first, so they get their turn. That does not mean Dimitri doesn’t get a choice; he just has to wait his turn respectfully.

Then Kutcher transitioned to the Black Lives Matter movement.

He said that the people who counter with All Lives Matter need educated. He said that no one is saying that white lives don’t matter. Instead, many people in the world think that black lives don’t matter at all.

Yes, white lives matter, but it is crucial right now to make sure that black lives matter too, and that is often forgotten.