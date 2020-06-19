Ashley Graham breaks veneers biting into frozen cookie and people are like ‘ewww’

Plus-size model Ashley Graham recently broke her veneers while biting into a frozen cookie, and social media users are horrified.

Only Tuesday, the 32-year-old supermodel — who recently welcomed her son, Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin — shared a hilarious video with her more than 11 million Instagram followers.

In the video, she claimed she broke one of her upper front teeth.

The video shows her talking with a palm covering her mouth. Graham said she was biting into a frozen oatmeal cookie made by her mom Linda when she broke her tooth.

She then removed the hand that was covering her mouth to reveal what appeared to be a broken upper front tooth.

Some of Ashley Graham’s Instagram followers thought it was a prank

Many of Graham’s Instagram followers were shocked, while others wanted to know whether it was real or a prank.

“Omg!!! Are you serious.” “ASHLEY ELIZABETH SARAH LINDA GRAHAM! I am dead.” “When I tell you I screamed.”

Fans who thought it was a prank might have recalled a recent TikTok video by Jason Derulo that showed the singer appearing to chip two upper front teeth will eating corn on the cob mounted on a spinning drill bit.

That video was a prank.

“Have y’all seen this? I’ve always wanted to try it. Lifehack. Don’t try this.”

Other Instagram followers said Ashley Graham broke a veneer

Although some Instagram followers thought the video could be a prank, others thought that she broke her real tooth.

One follower said they had the same experience in the past.

“This has actually happened to me.” “Actual OMG.”

However, because Graham did not appear upset about losing her tooth, many concluded that she only broke a veneer.

A veneer is a material used to cover a tooth to improve the smile or to protect the enamel from damage. A broken veneer can be fixed by a dental technician.

“Who did you go to for your teeth? They are so natural looking.” “That veneer life lol.” “This is why I don’t like to laminate my teeth.”

Graham later took to Instagram Story to show off her new veneer

Ashley Graham later took to her Instagram Story to show off her new veneer.

“Glued a new one in,” she wrote.

Graham and husband Justin Ervin recently welcomed their baby, Isaac

The latest social media incident comes after Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child together. She gave birth in January after first announcing her pregnancy back in August 2019.

Ashley and Ervin — a videographer — married in 2010 after they met in a church in New York City.

Ashley also recently unveiled a portrait that her husband shot for U.K.’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine. The portrait shows her breastfeeding her infant son Isaac.