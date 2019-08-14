Ashley Graham pregnant: Model makes announcement on 9-year wedding anniversary

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin just announced they are expecting their first child together. The 31-year-old model and her husband made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes as the couple celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, and ahead of their 10-year anniversary in 2020. Ashley and Justin — a videographer — met in church in New York City in 2009 and got engaged the same year. They married in 2010.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” Ashley wrote on Instagram. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!”

The short video shows Ashley and Justin standing in front of the camera, showing only their faces so that fans can’t see Ashley’s baby bump. But they later readjust the camera to show the model’s baby bump.

Ashley shouts “surprise” as Justin places a loving hand on her belly with a happy smile on his face.

The proud parents-to-be then share a loving kiss.

Justin also took to his Instagram to share the sonogram confirming her pregnancy.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime,” he wrote. “I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it.”

The happy announcement comes after Ashley talked about motherhood in an interview with Allure in June. She also shared her concerns about the subject of race, saying she would need to talk openly about it with her children.

“We’re going to have to have that conversation of ‘Mommy’s white, Daddy’s black,’ and I want to be prepared,” she said in the interview.

But it did not appear that she was expecting at the time that she would get pregnant soon. When asked about kids she said “it’s just too far down the road for me to even think about.”

However, she had previously indicated that she hand Ervin were planning to have a baby.

“We are going to totally have kids,” she told ET in a March 2016 interview. “We are probably going to do it in the next few years.”

In her recently published autobiography, titled A New Model, Ashley talked about how her mother helped her develop a positive body image and self-confidence. She also talked about how important it was for parents to instill self-confidence in their kids from an early age.