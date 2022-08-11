Actor Armie Hammer at the 13th Annual GO Campaign Gala in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Armie Hammer’s alleged victims share shocking voice memos and texts said to be from the actor in a new docuseries which explores his family history.

The embattled actor, accused of disturbing sexual abuse in early 2021, has reportedly worked as a timeshare salesman despite his family’s vast fortune.

He has been accused of having a cannibalistic fetish and of acts of non-consensual BDSM and rape.

The 35-year-old actor is the son of the businessman Michael Armand Hammer and a great-grandson of the oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

Hammer garnered fame and critical acclaim for his portrayal of the twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in the 2010 movie The Social Network.

Trailer for Armie Hammer series House of Hammer shares disturbing audio

The new docuseries, House of Hammer, which is set to air on Discovery+, chronicles five generations of alleged abuses of power by men in the Hammer family.

In the explosive trailer, released on Wednesday by Discovery, two of Hammer’s alleged victims give on-camera interviews, which include screenshots of messages and audio of voice memos they claim to have received from the disgraced actor.

“I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use,” one alleged message from Hammer read.

The trailer also allegedly shared a voice memo from the actor featuring a graphic message.

“My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you.”

The docuseries teaser reveals numerous photos of Hammer with his alleged victims as they described how he changed from charming to a sociopath.

A message shows the actor allegedly admitting to his cannibalism fetish: “100% a cannibal,” and a handwritten note that reads, “I am going to bite the f*** out of you.”

What has Armie Hammer said about the allegations?

Hammer has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual abuse, claiming that all interactions with the women were consensual.

When one of his accusers leaked alleged Instagram messages from the actor, Hammer said the “spurious online attacks” were “bulls**t” and evoked his children when announcing his decision to step away from a film he was working on in the Dominican Republic, per Huffington Post.

Hammer is married to Elizabeth Chambers, and the pair share two children: daughter Harper Grace, 7, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 5.

On July 10, 2020, the estranged couple announced their separation on Instagram — months before his abuse allegations would emerge.

His publicist and agent later dropped Hammer as the accusations continued to mount, and he has not returned to filming any of his scheduled movies.

Through his lawyer, Hammer claimed that the sexual acts alleged against him were consensual. The actor is reportedly under criminal investigation in the United States.

House of Hammer is set to premiere on September 2 on Discovery+.