Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations being reviewed by Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is investigating claims of sexual assault made against actor Armie Hammer months after an ex-girlfriend accused him of rape.

“I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under review,” the office’s communications director Tiffiny Blacknell said in a statement to CNN.

The 36-year-old actor, who starred in The Social Network, had faced numerous abuse allegations after text messages alleged to have come from the actor surfaced in January 2021.

The district attorney did not specify details about the investigation. However, Hammer’s former girlfriend Effie Angelova accused him in 2021 of raping her and emotional abuse in 2017.

Through his attorney, Hammer denied the allegations and said his relationship with Angelova and other women had been “completely consensual.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He has not been charged in the case; however, his career suffered, and he was dropped or opted out of several upcoming projects, including the 2022 movie Shotgun Wedding featuring Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier this year, Hammer broke his silence about the allegations in an interview.

Armie Hammer admitted to using women for his extreme ‘BDSM’ lifestyle

Hammer opened up in a recent interview about the allegations of abuse, maintaining that all sexual encounters with the women were consensual.

He described his lifestyle as “very intense and extreme” in the interview with Air Mail, a digital newsletter per The Guardian.

Hammer went on to detail how he used women for his sexual gratification.

“I would scoop up these women, bring them into it – into this whirlwind of travel and sex and drugs and big emotions flying around – and then as soon as I was done, I’d just drop them off and move on to the next woman, leaving that woman feeling abandoned or used.”

Hammer also said that he was sexually abused by his youth pastor when he was 13 years old. He attributed this experience to his interest in BDSM.

While maintaining that the sexual encounters were consensual, he explained how the power dynamics with younger women may have led them to agree to perform sexual acts, they may not have been comfortable doing on their own.

“I would have these younger women in their mid-20s, and I’m in my 30s. I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own.”

Hammer claimed that he has recovered and credited his children for helping him become a healthier “and more balanced person.”

Armie Hammer said he is ‘broke’ and ‘massively in debt’

In the same interview with Air Mail, the actor confirmed that he worked as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands, as previously reported on Monsters and Critics.

He told the outlet that he is “broke” and “massively in debt.” However, he claimed to have received a loan from his family to pay his legal fees, which contradicts rumors that he had been cut off from his family.

In 2022, a miniseries on Discovery+, House of Hammer, explored various allegations made against the actor and his family.