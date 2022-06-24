Anna Faris ‘didn’t recognize’ herself after first divorce

Anna Faris has opened up about the changes and anxieties she suffered following her first divorce from Ben Indra. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Actor Anna Faris has spoken out about the change she went through after her first divorce and how she “didn’t recognize” herself at the time.

The 45-year-old Scary Movie star has been married three times; she was hitched to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and she spent nine years married to Chris Pratt. Most recently, Faris said I do to cinematographer Michael Barrett in July 2021.

In a recent interview, Faris described herself as a “divorce veteran” but admitted that her first divorce was particularly difficult and caused her to go through a change.

Anna Faris admits to not recognizing herself after Ben Indra divorce

Faris was speaking to Chelsea Handler on her Dear Chelsea podcast when she opened up about the end of her marriage to Raising Dad actor Ben Idra. She admitted that “It hit hard the first time. I turned into somebody that I didn’t recognize.”

The actor explained that during that marriage, she’d been used to hosting many dinner parties. She always had a full fridge and lots of friends, but that all changed with the divorce. “I found myself in this apartment with just beer and mustard in the fridge,” she admitted.

Faris also claimed that she “was going out all the time,” saying she somewhat “reverted” back to her 17-year-old self by going into bars and feeling “dangerous.”

Rather sadly, she also said she had no one to call or text at that time. However, the My Super Ex-Girlfriend star admitted that she found the experience “liberating.”

Anna Faris was ‘terrified’ she wasn’t a good lover

Finally, on the Indra divorce, Faris admitted that she “was terrified that [she] wasn’t a good lover.” She talked about being self-conscious about her body and admitted that she “wanted to be desired desperately.”

Two years after that divorce, Faris married Jurrasic World star Chris Pratt and the pair now share their nine-year-old son, Jack. Unfortunately, that marriage also came to an end in 2018.

Anna Faris spent nine years married to actor Chris Pratt. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It’s hopefully third time lucky for Faris as she eloped last year with Michael Barrett. She said, “this time, it has been easier for me to accept a lot of love.” She called her relationship with Barrett “healthier” and touchingly said, “It feels like I can be loved.” Fingers crossed, she finds happiness.